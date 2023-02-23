A really big laptop (Credit Evan & Katelyn; Youtube)

The best gaming laptops keep getting bigger, with devices like the Razer Blade 18 at CES 2023. However, Youtubers Evan & Katelyn have taken it to a new extreme with a 100lb, 43-inch gaming laptop.

This is obviously not going to be a laptop that you can buy off the shelf at Best Buy, but it just goes to show you there’s no limit to how big the best laptops can be. This is a 43-inch laptop, using a 43-inch Hisense TV as a display and the Intel NUC Enthusiast as the actual, you know, computer.

For background, the Intel NUC 11 Enthusiast is a small barebones gaming PC, with an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU and an Intel Core i7-1165G7. This is all old hardware at this point, but it’s more about providing a low-profile PC for productivity workloads. This kind of PC, for instance, is commonly used as a PoS terminal for retailers.

The PC was made with two giant sheets of plywood and metal sideplates leading to a hinge heavy-duty enough to handle the sheer weight of this ‘laptop’. In order to make it battery powered, the Youtube duo shoved two gigantic batteries into the thing, which means you could totally use it to work remotely.

I wouldn’t advise commuting with this beast, though. Mostly because of the materials in the chassis, the final weight comes out to more than 100lb. You’d have to team lift it onto the subway. Still, there’s a small part of me that wants it in my apartment, even if one of the best gaming PCs would paradoxically take up less space than it.

Via Gizmodo