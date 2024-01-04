Microsoft has released an Xbox Series S toaster to make your mornings more meaningful.

With surprisingly zero fanfare, the Xbox Series S toaster was made available at Walmart on January 3 and is priced at $39.99.

The toaster lets you toast bread, English muffins, frozen waffles and bagels, with settings that let you light toast or cremate your bread if you’re one of those people – pretty standard stuff.

What separates the Xbox Series S toaster from the competition, though, is that you’ll find a glorious Xbox sphere logo imprinted on your breakfast when it’s ready to eat. It also features a digital LED countdown timer, taking the guesswork out of toasting, and should stop you from being startled by your toast popping out without notice.

Of course, the fact the toaster looks like Microsoft’s lovely Xbox Series S is the real draw here – and it’s a console that I believe deserves more love from gamers. It also continues Microsoft’s delightful commitment to bringing memes to life, after it released an Xbox Series X mini fridge and a Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge. It also made a limited edition Xbox Series S cassette player.

This isn’t the first gaming toaster we’ve ever seen. Razer made a toaster of its own, known as Project BreadWinner. But even though it was announced in 2019, it’s never been released.

Will the Xbox Series S toaster be the best kitchen appliance you’ve ever used, then? Probably not. Will it put a smile on your face and let you represent the Xbox brand whenever you’re serving up some piping hot toast? Absolutely.