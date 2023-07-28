Hot off the heels of the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge, a Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge is now available to buy. However, it’s only stocked at one retailer: Walmart.

The fridge resembles the infamous Creeper from the popular block-building game and stands at an impressive two feet tall. It has an 8-liter capacity and holds up to 12 335ml cans of the beverage of your choice. The Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge cools items up to 32℉ (18℃) below ambient temperature and uses green thermoelectric technology to get the job done.

It’s the perfect centerpiece for any gamer’s setup and even features glowing green external and internal lights to complete the look, plus two removable shelves, two compartments and a removable drip tray. What more could you want?

If the Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge is too imposing, there’s always the Minecraft Creeper Square Mini Fridge, which holds nine cans and is significantly smaller and more compact.

Walmart: Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge

Walmart: Minecraft Creeper Square Fridge

Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge price

The Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge price is $168 in-store, however, it’s only $98 when purchased online. That’s a huge discount, so it’s worth grabbing it from Walmart’s website instead of picking it up in-store.

The Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge price is more than the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge, which retails for $99. However, the Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge is larger and more feature rich than the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge, so the higher price reflects that.

The smaller Minecraft Creeper Square Mini Fridge price is naturally cheaper at $98 when bought in-store and $68 when bought online.

Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge restock alerts

Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge: where to buy

Like the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge, you can only get the Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge from Walmart. Microsoft’s replica of its flagship console was exclusive to Target, so it’s nice to see a different retailer has snagged the exclusivity for the Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge.