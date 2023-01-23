Apparently not content with CDs, streams, or the revival of LP records, Microsoft appears to have designed and manufactured a miniature Xbox Series S that functions as a cassette player.

Xbox’s German-speaking Twitter account first revealed the device last month when it invited users to retweet a promo post for a chance to win a “limited edition Series S-themed cassette player along with tracks from Xbox Game Pass [games]” (translated using Google).

Turns out it wasn’t joking. Microsoft’s German boffins really have produced a cassette player in the shape of a mini Xbox Series S and sent it out to a few lucky competition winners last week.

South Africa’s East Coast Radio DJ Deon G shared a clip of unboxing the cassette player on Twitter, along with its accompanying mixtape of various songs from the best Xbox Series X games and a pair of headphones – those super cheap, lightweight headphones you always used to get with cassette players.

Besides the bright white finish, big black circle on the side, and an Xbox logo, it looks like any other cassette player. Although we’re not sure Microsoft will take too kindly to Deon calling it an “Xbox Walkman” – should someone tell him that’s a Sony brand?

Twitter user Marco Cocomello also got the package, and uploaded a longer unboxing video:

As you might expect, the cassette player isn’t up for sale, and it’s unclear what, exactly, it’s supposed to be promoting. The English-language Xbox social media accounts haven’t announced a similar giveaway, but it might be worth keeping your eyes peeled just in case.

Microsoft has, however, uploaded the mixtape as a playlist on Spotify. Strap on one of the best Xbox Series X headsets, boot up the Spotify app on your Xbox and you can pretend like you’re listening to the cassette instead.