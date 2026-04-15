(Credit: The Shortcut)

🆕 The Trump Mobile T1 phone has received a redesign alongside more information about the device

🤔 The design of the phone has been redesigned to match a brand and website refresh

📱 The phone’s specs now include a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, a triple camera system, and a 5000mAh battery

📅 No release date has been given for the device as yet, although previous versions of the Trump Mobile website stated “later this year” as recently as April 12

The Trump Mobile T1 phone has been redesigned with new images of the handset released as part of a wider website redesign.

As spotted by The Verge, the Trump Mobile website has been updated with new photographs of the T1 to better match a design refresh the brand teased for the phone back in February.

The phone was initially touted with a 2025 launch, which didn’t occur, and as recently as April 12, the website was showing a “later this year” release date for the handset.

The new redesign removes the T1 logo and the brushed gold effect, but retains a triple camera system (albeit in a different housing). It also adds Trump Mobile wording along the oval camera bump.

The phone is now a darker shade of gold than before, and there is a clearer American flag at the bottom, followed by the Trump Mobile logo.

The specs of the phone have changed slightly, too, with a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. This reverts to the phone’s original 6.8-inch screen that was suddenly reduced to 6.25 inches without any explanation.

Other specs include 512GB of storage, a 5000mAh battery and 30W charging speeds. The camera setup includes a 50MP selfie camera on the front, plus a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto with 2x zoom and an 8MP ultrawide on the rear.

Internally, the T1 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 SoC, although it isn’t specified as to which model, nor is the amount of RAM revealed.

The OS is Android 15, which was new when the phone was announced, and it remains unclear if this may change to Android 16 when the phone lands.

Trump Mobile’s original $499 price tag is being honored during a promotional pre-order window for early backers with a $100 deposit. With this in mind, a recent interview with Trump Mobile executives Don Hendrickson and Eric Thomas noted that the phone’s full retail price will be higher, but will be “less than $1000”.

As much as a spokesperson for the brand claimed the phone would still be “made in America” in June 2025, the terminology has since been removed from the brand’s website owing to the difficulty of sourcing phone components in the USA.

Instead, the T1 phone’s production is being handled by a “favored nation” and will go through a “final assembly stage” in Miami that involves putting together the final 10 or so pieces”, according to The Verge.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.