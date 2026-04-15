(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📺 Amazon has announced a new version of the Fire TV Stick

🤖 It’s an updated budget-entry option with Alexa+ and Amazon’s new Fire TV OS

⚙️ The design is 30% smaller and uses USB power for a cleaner setup

💰 It’s only priced at $34.99, which makes it a fantastic deal

Amazon has a new Fire TV Stick, and it might be the ultimate no-brainer for anyone with a “dumb” TV. It’s called the Fire TV Stick HD, and it’s been upgraded from the previous version with a new design, better performance, and the latest version of Fire TV OS with Alexa+.

Left: Previous version of Fire TV Stick HD. Right: New version of Fire TV Stick HD (Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

We got to check out the new TV accessory at a briefing in New York City, and the biggest difference we saw was the new design. Amazon made it 30% smaller so that it can fit in tighter places behind your TV, which helps if you have a smaller set mounted to the wall. It still connects over HDMI, but instead of running a cord to an outlet for power, you can connect a USB-C cable from the stick itself to a port on your TV.

There’s also a new feature called Adaptive Display, which can adjust the size of fonts, buttons, and artwork based on how big your TV is, making it easier to see what’s on the screen from a distance. Again, perfect for that 32-inch TV in the corner of your kitchen or at your favorite pub.

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Given the “HD” branding, the Fire TV Stick HD still doesn’t output in 4K, but you do get the latest version of Fire TV OS with Amazon’s updated interface that rolled out earlier this year. You also get Alexa+ support, Amazon’s more powerful version of Alexa that lets you control smart home devices, ask complex questions, and more. The device also has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 30% boost in performance.

The new Fire TV Stick HD is priced at just $34.99, which makes it accessible for just about anyone interested in upgrading their TV experience. Amazon says it’ll start shipping later this month, and it’s up for preorder starting today.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.