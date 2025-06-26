(Credit: The Shortcut)

🤔 Trump Mobile has doubled down on the claim that the upcoming T1 Phone will be made in the USA

🤷‍♂️ A spokesperson for the brand stated that the phones are "proudly being made in America" and that any "speculation to the contrary is simply inaccurate"

👉 This comes after the website reportedly removed any specific claims about American manufacture, and that the phone is "proudly American", according to The Verge

💰 The T1 Phone is reportedly due for release in September, with a $499 price tag

Trump Mobile, the namesake mobile provider licensed by President Donald Trump's family organization, has doubled down on the claim that the upcoming T1 Phone is "made in America".

According to USA Today, a spokesperson for the brand, Chris Walker, stated that "T1 phones are proudly being made in America" and that any "speculation to the contrary is simply inaccurate."

This follows reports that the "made in America" branding had been dropped from the device's website. According to The Verge, the website, as of June 25, now says the upcoming T1 Phone is "proudly American" and "brought to life right here in the USA".

Speaking to the ‘Mornings with Maria’ show on Fox Business, Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump discussed that the phones would be "made right here in America" and noted that Trump Mobile would "revolutionize cell phones", as it would fully operate in the US.

The Trump T1 Phone is scheduled for release in September 2025, and in a previous press release, the Trump Organization announced it would cost $499 and is "proudly designed and built in the United States for customers who expect the best from their mobile carrier.”

In the render that was provided, the phone is gold and comes with inscriptions of both 'T1" and the US flag on the back, alongside an iPhone-style camera bump. The phone is also said to come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor as well as 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensors.

There’s also a 16MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery, as well as other specs that don't match up with any other phone currently available, especially with both Android 15 and a headphone jack mentioned, according to The Verge.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.