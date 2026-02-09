(Credit: The Shortcut)

It’s been a while since we last heard about President Donald Trump’s smartphone, the Trump T1, but the handset has now re-emerged with a higher price and improved specs.

Speaking to The Verge, Trump Mobile executives Don Hendrickson and Eric Thomas shared new information about the Presidential phone, including how it’ll have a 6.8-inch display, 512GB of storage (expandable via an SD card), and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Trump T1 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset, and will have a 50MP selfie and rear camera. The design is similar to what was first shown; however, the camera bay is now oval shaped instead of square.

This is likely the final design of the Trump T1 phone. (Credit: Dominic Preston/The Verge)

Hendrickson and Thomas believe that the Trump T1 smartphone will begin shipping in early Spring. However, the original price of $499 will only apply to early adopters who already paid a $100 deposit, with later buyers having to pay a yet determined higher price, which is likely less than $1,000.



Controversially, the Trump T1 won’t be manufactured in the US, despite previous claims. The Federal Trade Commission requires American-made products to feature no foreign content, which is a high ask for any mainstream smartphone that rely heavily on components made in Asia.



The executives explained that production is being handled by a “favored nation” that means the T1 will still go through a “final assembly” stage in Miami that “involves putting together the final 10 or so pieces”, according to The Verge.

