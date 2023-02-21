Samsung 2023 TVs (Credit: Samsung)

Samsung Neo QLED TVs are quickly becoming some of the best TVs on the market, with an out-of-this world picture quality that won’t easily fall victim to image burn-in from playing the best PC games.

The company announced a ton of TVs back at CES 2023, and with the Samsung S95C going up for preorder a couple weeks ago, its entire 2023 flagship lineup will be available for purchase soon.

As you may expect, the new TVs aren’t going to be cheap. The most affordable TV in Samsung’s new 2023 lineup is the QN90C, which has a 50-inch model available for $1,599. And if you want to step up to the 8K QN800C, you’re looking at a price of at least $3,499 for the 65-inch model.

The full list of TVs and their starting prices is here:

Samsung QN900C (Neo QLED, 8K): $4,999

Samsung QN800C (Neo QLED, 8K): $3,499

Samsung QN95C (Neo QLED, 4K): $3,299

Samsung QN90C (Neo QLED, 4K): $1,199

Samsung QN85C (Neo QLED, 4K): $1,499

What makes these TVs stand out from last year’s models is the inclusion of mini LED technology. This allows for much more vivid image reproduction, along with deeper black levels in darker scenes. Each of these TVs is made up of thousands of these little lights, which individually light different parts of the scene. If that wasn’t enough, each of these TVs have a 144Hz refresh rate, which should make them pair incredibly well with the best GPUs.

If you’re looking for a new Samsung TV, and you want the latest and greatest tech, you can buy these TVs starting February 21. Each of the TVs has a wide range of screen sizes available, too, so they should be able to fit into any space.

My advice with Samsung TVs, however, is to wait a week or so. Samsung frequently puts its TVs on sale starting a couple weeks after their street dates. So while it might seem super pricey to spend $1,199 on a 43-inch TV, that price will likely drop to around $999 after a couple of weeks.

Either way, only time will tell if these TVs will be worth the price tag, and I’ll have to wait until I get them in-house for testing to make any final recommendations.