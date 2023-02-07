➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Samsung S95C Preorder

✅ Samsung S95C OLED available for pre-order today

📏 Only available in 77-inch size for now

🤑🤑🤑 Starts at $4,499

📅 Will arrive on store shelves February 20

Samsung 4K TVs are easily some of the most premium sets on the market, packed with OLED panels that absolutely pop with color. Samsung’s flagship TV for 2023, the 77-inch OLED S95C is available for preorder now, if you can afford the high price tag.

You can pre-order the Samsung 77-inch OLED S95C today, February 7, though the TV won’t actually show up on store shelves until February 20. This is a massive OLED panel equipped with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology that even appears in some of the best gaming monitors, like the upcoming Samsung Odyssey G9.

The Quantum Dot technology basically means that each individual pixel in the screen is individually lit, allowing for incredible levels of contrast. I haven’t gone hands-on with this TV yet, but I’ve used its predecessor and can only imagine how this TV will look in-person.

Samsung also claims that this TV is great for gaming, which isn’t exactly where OLED TVs traditionally shine. But the S95C has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time down to 0.1ms, so it checks out on paper. Though, of course, this is something I’ll have to test myself when I get my hands on the TV for the full review.

As you may expect with a TV of this caliber it isn’t exactly cheap. The 77-inch display is starting at $4,499. Lower display sizes aren’t up for pre-order yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they follow in the coming months.

