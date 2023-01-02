➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Brand new monitors

📺 Samsung has announced its 2023 Monitor lineup

😲 It’s led by the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, a dual UHD monster

🤔 We don’t know when these monitors will be coming out or how much they’ll cost

CES 2023 starts a little later this week, but we’ve already seen Samsung announce its whole lineup of the best gaming monitors. And it includes the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9.

Now, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is just another iteration on the G9 lineup, which I have reviewed in the past. But with this year’s model, it’s bringing a display resolution of 7,680 x 2,160 – which is very nearly 8K. Couple that with mini LED technology and HDR 1000, and this is likely to be one of the most beautiful (and expensive) things to pair with the best gaming PCs this year.

But it doesn’t end with that ridiculous screen. Samsung has announced a full suite of gaming monitors, from the ViewFinity S9, a 5K monitor aimed at creative pros, to the Smart Monitor M8. The latter of which works some of Samsung’s smart TV tech to a monitor, so that you can easily get in some Netflix binges on your break.

Samsung hasn’t announced when these monitors will be hitting the street, or how much they cost, but it does give us an idea of what to look forward to. And, really isn’t that what CES 2023 is all about?