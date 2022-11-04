Credit: Wes Davis, The Shortcut

The best TV deals in the US happen when the prices get smaller and the screen sizes grow bigger, and, good news, we’re tracking the top 4KTV discounts at big retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon.

If you want to know what our shopping experts think the best Black Friday TV sales are before November 25, then look below – we’ve put our favorite TVs right here. Which store has the best deal at any given time changes throughout the year as they battle to be the cheapest, but typical price differences number in the single dollars (although at times one retailer will go for broke and offer significantly higher discounts than the rest).

TVs can be a tricky category, though, if only because the manufacturers often make use of confusing terminology to obfuscate what a given television is actually capable of. And there are certain terms to watch out for. For instance, if the tech specs say something like “Motion Rate,” “Clear Motion,” or similar, it’s probably a 60Hz panel that just does some fancy motion interpolation to simulate a higher refresh rate – that’s how you get that weird soap opera effect that film buffs hate so much.

To pick the TVs, I’m looking at their pricing history (after all, if it’s been at the same “discounted” price for a year, that’s just the new price, and hardly a deal), how they do with my favorite reviewers (I like rtings and the HDTV Test YouTube channel), and features relative to cost. Yeah, I’m going to pick out some fancy, pricey TVs, but I’m not blind; I’ve seen a cheap TCL that, when it comes down to it, doesn’t look that much worse than panels that go for hundreds more dollars.

So, without further ado, here are the best TV deals going in November 2022…

Ethics disclosure: The Shortcut is supported by you. When you purchase through some of the links, I may earn a small affiliate commission.

The best TV for watching movies

Few televisions hit all the notes perfectly all of the time, but if you’re buying just to ravenously consume your film collection, you want a few key things: excellent contrast, support for the latest HDR standards and a screen that will deliver perfect colors. With the advent of QD-OLED, dropping prices on panels making for cheaper big TVs and mini-LED units from budget makers like TCL and Hisense, there has never been a better time to shell out for a great TV to enhance your home theater.

LG 65-inch OLED evo C2 TV deals

Credit: Walmart

Launch price: $2,999

Cheapest price now: $1,649

Savings: $1,350

Walmart: LG 65" OLED C2 deal

Best Buy: LG 65" OLED C2 deal

B&H Photo: LG 65" OLED C2 deal

Amazon: LG 65" OLED C2 deal

Like its predecessor, the C1, LG’s OLED evo C2 has been steadily dropping in price since it released at $2,999, and it now sits at a lowest-ever price of $1,649 at Walmart, with Amazon, B&H Photo and Best Buy following with similar, but higher, prices.

Compared to the C1, which wowed critics at CES last year and released to generally enthusiastic acclaim, the C2 is mostly an incremental upgrade, but it’s nevertheless a better TV.

Its primary gains are in pre-calibration movie watching and SDR brightness, according to testing at rtings, both of which saw significant improvements. That makes it one of the best TVs on the market today for movies.

LG QNED 65-inch MiniLED TV

Credit: Walmart

Launch price: $1,599

Cheapest price now: $1,096

Savings: $503

Walmart: LG QNED 65" MiniLED TV deal

Best Buy: LG QNED 65" MiniLED TV deal

Crutchfield: LG QNED 65" MiniLED TV deal

Amazon: LG QNED 65" MiniLED TV deal

Save over $500 on the LG QNED 65-inch MiniLED and take home a beautiful TV with deep, rich black levels thanks to the MiniLED tech behind the panel that uses direct backlighting and local dimming, with thousands of tiny LEDs to achieve similar contrast to some of the best OLEDs. This TV also features a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a good choice for gaming, although only having two HDMI 2.1 inputs means you’ll have to be choosy about which port gets which game system or video player. Finally, the LG QNED supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ, as well as Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, and more on the audio side, making this a fantastic mid-tier TV choice for your home theater.

Sony A95K 65-inch deals

Credit: Sony

Launch price: $3,999

Cheapest price now: $2,899

Savings: $1,100

Walmart: Sony 65" A95K deal

Best Buy: Sony 65" A95K deal

Amazon: Sony 65" A95K deal

B&H Photo: Sony 65" A95K deal

Though it’s still quite pricey, the Sony A95K still sees a hefty discount right now, and is priced as low as $2,899 at Walmart — the lowest price I’ve seen yet for the pioneering Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED) panel. This TV is one of two high-profile releases this year, the other being the also-on-sale Samsung S95B down below in the gaming TV section. That’s because its new QD-OLED panel tech achieves even better color accuracy and higher peak SDR brightness than OLEDs of old (old… LEDS?).

Astoundingly, it has a nearly perfect score from rtings for movie-watching, as it should, because this is not a cheap TV, even at its current sale price.

Hisense 75-inch U9DG dual-cell ULED Android TV

Credit: Best Buy

Launch price: $2,999

Cheapest price now: $1,499

Savings: $1,100

Best Buy: Hisense 75" ULED deal

If you have the space for it, the Hisense 75-inch U9DG Dual Cell ULED TV might just be the best TV on this list for movie enthusiasts. That’s because it’s cheaper and bigger, with beautiful color and deep blacks to rival any OLED. It’s a unique TV that borrows the LCD-sandwiching method some film industry reference panels use. Given it’s only at Best Buy, at half the price it released at a year and some change ago, I’d guess Hisense is trying to move out the stock – it’s very possible it’ll be the only one of its kind.

When I reviewed this TV for Gizmodo, I found the effect convincing, although there were some issues with image interpolation that were very noticeable on certain types of animation. Overall, though, it was a stunning TV, and at this size and price, I would strongly consider it over even Sony’s first QD-OLED effort.

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80J OLED TV

Credit: Best Buy

Launch price: $2,998

Cheapest price now: $1,299

Savings: $1,700

Best Buy: Sony 55" A80J deal

The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J, currently available for an all-time low of $1,299, was one of the other big consumer TV, beside Sony’s own A90J and the LG C1, that launched after the 2021 CES, and like the Hisense dual-cell, also one I reviewed for Gizmodo. It received wide praise when it got in reviewers hands, receiving a 8.8 overall score at Rtings. It lagged behind the LG C1 in offering full VRR support. That finally came later, and now PS5 and Xbox Series X|S fans can expect smooth, screen-tear-free 120Hz gaming through one of the TV’s two HDMI 2.1 ports. Because it only has two such ports, however, I’m keeping this TV in the movie section, particularly because of the excellent image processing offered by the TV, as well as realistic colors and excellent contrast.

Though it’s now been out for well over a year, this remains one of the finest TVs for film buffs today, with support for Dolby Vision, Filmmaker Mode, HDR10, and HLG, as well as deep calibration options and surprisingly good built-in sound that effectively uses the screen as one big speaker.

Perfect for games

You want to play games, you want them to be as smooth as your combo chains, and it sure wouldn’t hurt if they looked good, would it? I’ve got you. I’ve pulled up some of the best deals on gamer-friendly TVs – any one of these will get you at least a 4K resolution at 120Hz, variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low-latency mode (ALLM) via its HDMI 2.1 ports. And they’re all on sale.

LG 65-inch G2 OLED webOS TV

Credit: Best Buy

Launch price: $2,799

Cheapest price now: $2,196

Savings: $603

Best Buy: LG 65" G2 OLED deal

Crutchfield: LG 65" G2 OLED deal

Amazon: LG 65" G2 OLED deal

The LG 65-inch G2 OLED is currently at its lowest price ever at just $2,196. Updated with more of a focus on gaming over its predecessor, the LG G1, this deep-contrast OLED TV is the company’s high-end gaming powerhouse, thanks to four HDMI 2.1 ports capable of 4K output at 120Hz, VRR and ALLM support, and more. Rtings noted it also deals with glare well, making it a great choice for brighter rooms. Get it today for $603 in this early Black Friday deal!

Samsung 65-inch S95B QD-OLED Tizen TV

Credit: Walmart

Launch price: $2,999

Cheapest price now: $1,849

Savings: $1,149

Walmart: Samsung 65" QD-OLED deal

Samsung: Samsung 65" QD-OLED deal

Best Buy: Samsung 65" QD-OLED deal

Amazon: Samsung 65" QD-OLED deal

B&H Photo: Samsung 65" QD-OLED deal

The Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV, on sale for an astounding $1,849 (that’s just shy of $1,150 off) at Walmart is the other big QD-OLED TV. It’s brighter than the typical OLED, and has four HDMI 2.1 ports, so you don’t have to pick which game system, computer, or video player gets to output a 120Hz video signal. It supports VRR in all resolutions, and finally, it’s one of the few televisions compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming, meaning if you have this TV, you only need a compatible Bluetooth controller and an Xbox GamePass Ultimate account to get down with over 100 cloud games on the service.

Big, decent ‘n’ cheap

Sometimes you just want a giant screen and you don’t want to spend a lot on it. That doesn’t mean you can’t get something good, though. These are the best deals on the best budget TVs I can find right now.

Vizio 55-inch M7 Series QLED SmartCast TV

Credit: Vizio

Launch price $549

Cheapest price now: $298

Savings: $251

Walmart: 55" M7 QLED deal

The Vizio M7 QLED 55-inch is currently 46% off at Walmart, marking the lowest price we’ve seen for what is, on paper, an excellent entry-level TV. Tuned specifically for gamers who don’t mind a 60Hz panel, it has four HDMI 2.1 ports and supports VRR as well as ALLM. Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10+ likewise make the cut, along with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It’s a solid TV that’s received good marks, and it’s on sale now!

Amazon 75-inch Omni Series Fire TV

Credit: Wes Davis

Launch Price: $1,099

Cheapest price now: $599

Savings: $500

Best Buy: Amazon 75" Omni Fire TV deal

If you’re a Prime Video fan and you like the Alexa smart home ecosystem, Best Buy is undercutting Amazon’s own price on its 75-inch Omni Fire TV by almost $500 (the online retail giant is currently asking $1,049 for the same model) right now. This TV is middle-of-the road by most measures, until you include this price in your calculations – after all, how many wall-filling sub-$600 75-inch smart TVs offer Dolby Vision, HDMI eARC, built-in voice control, and more?

Hisense 55-Inch ULED TV

Credit: Best Buy

If you’re a movie lover on a budget, the Hisense 55-inch U6GR ULED TV is a decent option for $170 off, thanks to its decent overall score and solid, uncommon features at this price point, like VRR and eARC support. Additionally, Rtings compliments solid glare reduction, which makes it a great affordable option for bright rooms.

Good all around

Maybe you’re looking for something that can handle just about everything well enough – a TV for the den for after-dinner football games, something for casual viewing with friends, or something to mount on the wall of your game room or basement bar. If it doesn’t fit anywhere else, but should be considered anyway, it’s here.

LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV

Credit: Best Buy

Launch price: $1,699

Cheapest price now: $569

Savings: $1,230

Best Buy: LG 48" A2 OLED TV deal

The 48-inch LG A2 OLED just hit its lowest price ever in this early Black Friday sale at Best Buy. Sitting now at $1,230 off its launch price, the currently-sub-$600 OLED TV is a great all-around TV, thanks to great color reproduction out of the box, deep blacks, and low input lag. Although it lacks the 120Hz refresh rate and VRR feature gamers love, Rtings found its motion processing and ALLM compatibility made it great for games, regardless.

Sony 55-inch X90K

Credit: Walmart

Launch price: $1,299

Cheapest price now: $898

Savings: $400

Walmart: Sony 55" X90K deal

Best Buy: Sony 55" X90K deal

Amazon: Sony 55" X90K deal

B&H Photo: Sony 55" X90K deal

Sony’s lower-priced Bravia XR Full Array LED TVs offer a nice alternative to the company’s much pricier OLEDs, while retaining much of the great image processing that results in reduced judder, excellent color, and even nice smoothing if that’s something you’re into (I don’t think you should be, but to each their own). With the $400-off Sony X90K, you get access to Sony’s excellent Bravia Core super high-bitrate movie streaming service for near-Ultra HD Blu-ray quality viewing, provided you have a good enough Wi-Fi connection – it’s something to behold if you haven’t done it yet.

Updated: 11/9/2022