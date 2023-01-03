➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Gaming laptops get better

CES 2023 is here, and Nvidia is the star of the show, providing the Nvidia RTX 4090 – along with the rest of its best GPUs – for gaming laptops.

This marks the first time Team Green has had its xx90 GPU converted for the best gaming laptops, with last generation being capped by the RTX 3080 Ti. And that card even launched later than the rest of the lineup.

Anyone on a budget shouldn’t worry, though. The RTX 4090 is far from the only GPU coming to the best laptops this year. Instead, Nvidia has announced a full range of mobile graphics cards, from the low-end RTX 4050 to the top-end RTX 4090. Even the RTX 4080 is here.

Keep in mind, though, that it’s not like they took a graphics card meant for the best gaming PCs and shoved it into a laptop. These are cut down versions of the GPUs. For example, the RTX 4090 goes from a monster GPU with a 450W TGP and 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM to a 150W TGP with 16GB of GDDR6.

With both a lower power budget, less and slower memory, you won’t see the same results you would on a desktop. Nvidia did claim it was significantly faster than the last generation, but I’ll have to get it in my labs to see just how the performance is going to stack up. Luckily, we won’t have to wait long: the GPUs will be available in laptops in the coming month.