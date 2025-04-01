(Credit: Naughty Dog)

📆 An upcoming special edition of The Last Of Us could arrive within the next two months

👀 French outlet Dealabs Magazine, which claims to have information on the new release

💰 It's set to be priced high at $109.99/€119.99, and is likely a combo set of the first two games that are remastered, with a physical PS5 release

🤔 It may coincide with the second series of The Last Of Us TV adaptation on HBO

Naughty Dog Studios is apparently gearing up to release The Last Of Us again, but this time as a large special edition.

According to Dealabs Magazine in France, a new version of The Last Of Us with an eye-watering $109.99/€119.99 price tag is set for release soon, potentially to coincide with the The Last Of Us season 2 which goes live on HBO Max on April 13.

The outlet predicts that this new version, set for a physical release on PS5, is likely to go on pre-order within two months.

It's unclear what this release is likely to be, though. A sensible prediction is that it’s a bundled version of parts one and two of the game, as opposed to a hypothetical third new entry.

Alongside this potential upcoming bumper version of The Last Of Us, there have been a few new items officially confirmed to coincide with the series on HBO. A limited edition The Last of Us PS5 controller with the colours of the franchise is set to launch on April 10, while The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered's long-awaited PC port is set to drop on April 3.

Though many will no doubt be sick of seeing The Last of Us being repackaged and resold once again, the move is arguably being done to bide Naughty Dog some time until its next big release.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet was recently teased and is due to release sometime in 2027 at the earliest, according to journalist Jason Schreier on the ResetEra forum.

Technically, this new package will mark the sixth iteration of The Last Of Us across three different console generations since the first game's launch on PS3 back in 2013. The Last Of Us: Remastered launched on PS4 a year later, while Part II arrived on PS4 in 2020. The Last Of Us Part 1 received a further remake for PS5 in 2022, while the second game got a remastered edition for PS5 in 2024.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.