(Credit: Warner Bros. Games)

👀 A Director’s Cut of Hogwarts Legacy is expected to be released

📈 The game sold over 23 million copies and was the best-selling title of 2023

🆕 Hogwarts Legacy has received a new free Summer update today

📸 The update includes a Photo Mode, the option to reset your talent points and more

Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game of 2023 and dethroned the usual winner Call of Duty, ending the game’s four-year streak. But it looks like a new version of one of the best PS5 games may be released soon in the form of a Director’s Cut.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reports that Warner Bros. is working on a Director’s Cut of Hogwarts Legacy and that the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League developer Rocksteady is helping develop it.

No details were shared as to what will be included in the Director’s Cut, but it could contain some new story DLC and modes for fans to enjoy, similar to what we saw from Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on PS5.

We might also see a version that takes advantage of the PS5 Pro, which is due to be released toward the end of this year. Even though the game is well-optimized across all platforms, and even surprisingly competent on Nintendo Switch, a version with more graphical bells and whistles would be welcome. The PS5 Pro could also significantly improve upon the game’s ray tracing implementation.

The news of a Director’s Cut comes hot on the heels of Hogwarts Legacy’s free summer update, which is available now. Players have had to wait an age for any new content to be added, but those who return to the Wizarding World can enjoy a new Photo Mode, various new outfits and accessories, as well as the ability to respec your character’s ability points. Exclusive DLC that was locked to PlayStation since launch is also now available on other platforms.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.