The PS5 Pro released last year and promised to improve the resolution and frame rates of countless PlayStation 5 games. However, we’ve had to wait longer for some titles to receive a PS5 Pro enhanced patch, including some of the best PS5 games.

Thankfully, Astro Bot is the latest game to harness the additional power of the PS5 Pro, with patch 1.012 promising to deliver “an improved version” of the game.

But how does the PS5 Pro make an already gorgeous game look even better? According to the graphics experts at Digital Foundry, Astro Bot now uses Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Sampling Resolution instead of the previous Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA) solution. This delivers better image quality in most scenarios and targets a 4K output resolution.

However, Oliver Mackenzie from Digital Foundry says PSSR has a negative impact on screen space reflections (SSR), leading to a somewhat noisier image. He concludes that overall, PSSR makes Astro Bot on PS5 look better “most of the time”.

Performance is, thankfully, uneffected, which is crucial for a platformer like Astro Bot. You’ll still be getting a rock-solid 60fps throughout your experience.

The changes in Astro Bot mean it won’t be one of the most exciting PS5 Pro enhanced games out there. However, those who paid $699.99 for Sony’s console will still welcome the subtle change.

It also means the vast majority of Sony’s first-party output now includes PS5 Pro support, which is the very least gamers will expect.

As for Astro Bot, the game has received post launch content since its release. Returning players can enjoy a new galaxy to explore and new time-attack challenge levels. In my Astro Bot review, I said: “Astro Bot is a game that many PlayStation fans have been crying out for and one that Sony desperately needed. If you have even the slightest fondness for 3D platformers, Astro Bot is a must-have PS5 exclusive and a blast to play through.”

