The PS6 could release as early as 2028, according to former PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida.

Yoshida, who worked at PlayStation for 31 years, told VentureBeat that a PS6 launch in 2028 “feels right to me”. He also said that a 2027 launch for Sony’s next-gen console feels “a bit too early”.

Yoshida stressed that, despite his seniority at the Japanese company, he does not know when the PS6 launch will take place, and was only sharing his opinion.

A PS6 launch in 2028 would mean the PS5 would be around eight years old. The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, but eluded consumers for its first two years on the market. Yoshida admits that the PS5 generation was “slowed” because of Covid-19 and manufacturing issues.

Yoshida believes Microsoft could release the next Xbox in 2028 alongside the PS6, though admitted plans could change. However, many predict that Microsoft may release a new Xbox earlier in 2027, especially as hardware sales for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S continue to fall.

Too soon for PS6?

The PS5 Pro released last year. (Credit: Sony)

The PS4 was seven years old when the PS5 launched, but the last-gen console has continued to receive support from developers and even Sony’s first-party studios.

Despite a lack of true PS5 exclusives this generation, Sony has shipped over 65 million consoles and is tracking just behind the PS4 in terms of life-to-date sales. Sony admitted the PS5 had entered the “latter half” of its lifecycle as of February 2024.

Sony launched the PS5 Pro in November 2024 for $699.99. The PlayStation 5 Pro is a more powerful console aimed at enthusiasts who want the very best performance and graphics possible. Those who picked up a PS5 Pro will hope Sony continues to deliver many more PS5 Pro enhanced games in the years to come, then.

While it might feel too soon for the PS6 to release right now, technology is always advancing. AI, frame-generation and upscaling have become the norm in video game development and user experiences, especially on PC.

It’s likely that the PlayStation 6 will leverage these technologies, and we’ve already seen the PS5 Pro introduce Sony’s proprietary upscaling tech called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

We’ll have to wait a few more years for more concrete information about the PS6, but Sony reportedly chose AMD to power its next console after Intel’s bid failed.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.