⌚️ Tesla has announced an official Apple Watch app for the first time

🔓 The company says you’ll be able to unlock your car with your wrist

🔋 You’ll also be able to track battery stats and open the frunk

❄️ The app is rolling out alongside a slew of other new features in Tesla’s holiday update

Your Apple Watch is turning into your Tesla car key. In a post on X, Tesla announced its holiday update for its vehicles, and one of the biggest updates is a new Apple Watch app that’ll let you unlock your car using your wrist. Before, you’d need your phone on you in order to get in (or a physical key), but now, you can just strap your Apple Watch to your wrist and get in your car. It’s the perfect futuristic addition to the Apple Watch Series 10 and all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The Tesla app for Apple Watch will also get the ability to remotely open your frunk, which could come in handy if you have a couple grocery bags and need to reach your finger over to your watch to open it up. You can also use climate controls to adjust the temperature inside your Tesla, as well as view how much batter you have left before your trip.

⌚️ When is the Tesla Apple Watch app release date?

While the app seems scarce at face value, we expect Tesla to rapidly add new features over time much like it’s done with its smartphone apps and cars in general. The company says the app will launch next week, although we don’t the exact day. Stay tuned for more information.

Tesla Holiday Update 2024 features

In addition to the Apple Watch app, Tesla is also rolling out a slew of other new features for Tesla drivers with its holiday update.

An update to the Tesla app will allow you to watch dashcam and Sentry Mode clips right on your phone and save them locally for later reference. The stalkless Model 3 is getting autoshift between Drive and Reverse for easier parking maneuvers, and all models will get the ability to set a preferred battery charge level for when you arrive at your destination. You can also search along routes in the map for estimated detour times.

Tesla is also adding precipitation maps and weather information for destinations, rear cross traffic alerts, a new game called Boomerang Fu, and new options for the prank Emissions feature. SiriusXM is also finally coming to the Model 3, Y, and Cybertruck.

Speaking of which, the Cybertruck specifically is getting new options for customizing your digital avatar, as well as the ability to turn your Cybertruck into Santa’s sleigh on the display. The rear camera is also getting improvements, you can play arcade games from the backseat, and you can schedule holiday light shows direct from the Tesla app.

There are also a grab-bag of other features and improvements coming to your Tesla like the ability to find nearby parking, automatic volume adjustment when in reverse, and mobile notifications if Sentry Mode is on and someone pulls your car door.

These updates will roll out next week alongside the new Apple Watch app.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.