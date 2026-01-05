(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📣 TCL announces a new flagship X11L SQD-Mini LED TV

🌟 Features up to 20,000 dimming zones and 10,000 nits of brightness

🚨 Next-generation SQD-Mini LEDs include super quantum dots and ultra color filter

🌈 Promises higher color accuracy and 100% BT2020 color reproduction

🎮 Upgraded with four HDMI 2.1 ports and built-in Dolby Atmos speakers

While LG and Samsung are shifting to RGB LED TVs, TCL has announced next-generation SQD-Mini LED technology and a new flagship TCL X11L TV.

TCL claims its new X11L TV and its underlying SQD-Mini LEDs feature up to 20,000 dimming zones and 10,000 nits of brightness. I’ve seen it in person at CES, and it is blisteringly bright, but the TV still presents perfect blacks right next to extreme highlights.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Now TCL’s new SQD-Mini LED TV isn’t just throwing a bigger backlight on the screen; this is a whole new type of Mini LED. Firstly, there’s a new Super Quantum Dot layer to help the TV reach 10,000 nits and deliver the same 100% BT2020 color reproduction as RGB LED TVs have promised. TCL also claims its SQL-Mini LEDs can deliver better color purity than RGB LEDs, thanks to a new 26-bit color controller and Ultra color filter.

The TCL X11 also features a WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel finish to help reduce reflections, and it really does work well as we tested this in person by shining a flashlight at the display. And lastly, there’s no border around the TV at all, so the picture goes right to the edge of the screen.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The X11L is also the first TCL TV to feature four HDMI 2.1 ports at long last, and they’ll support. The TV’s built-in sound system also supports Dolby Atmos, with a front-firing speaker, center channel, subwoofer, and surround speakers.

TCL hasn’t announced pricing yet, but it will be available to purchase within the month.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.