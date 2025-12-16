📺 LG announces a new Micro RGB Evo MRGB95 TV model

📏 Available in 100-, 86-, and 75-inch sizes

🌈 Promises 100% of the BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB color accuracy

⚙️ Upgraded A11 AI Processor Gen 3 with Dual AI Engine processing power

LG is entering the RGB TV race with a newly announced series of LG Micro RGB Evo TVs.

LG has revealed only one Micro RGB TV model for now: the MRGB95, available in 100-, 86-, and 75-inch sizes. The LG MRGB95 promises full-spectrum color reproduction, including 100% of the BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB color gamuts.

LG also claims the MRGB95 will offer greater contrast and more accurate lighting, thanks to thousands of dimming zones in its new Micro Dimming Ultra matrix.

Aside from the new panel technology, the LG MRGB95 features an A11 AI Processor Gen 3 equipped with a Dual AI Engine. This upgrade enables the processor to run two types of AI upscaling simultaneously. LG claims this process allows its new TV to improve sharpness while balancing natural clarity.

LG is the latest company to introduce an RGB LED TVs following Samsung’s Micro RGB, Hisense’s Micro LED, and Sony’s unnamed RGB LED technology. Stay tuned for more from CES 2026, where we’ll get hands-on time with the MRGB95 and likely more RGB LED TVs announced at the show.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.