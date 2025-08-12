📣 Samsung announced its first Micro RGB TV available for wide purchase

Samsung it’s entering the RGB LED TV market with an 115-inch Micro RGB that will soon be available to purchase for $29,999.

Not to be confused with the Micro LED TVs Samsung has been demonstrating at trade shows like CES 2025 for years, Micro RGBs empoly what are essentialy tinnier backlight LEDs that glow with red, green, and blue light rather than a purely white backlight. Micro RGBs use this color matched backlight to produce more accurate colors, to which Samsung is claiming this will allow this TV to reproduce 100% of the BT 2020 color spectrum as an industry first.

What’s the big deal with Micro RGB?

A closer look at Samsung's Micro RGB TV (credit: Samsung)

Micro RGB is essentially Samsung’s version of RGB LEDs, which we’ve already seen in TVs like the Hisense 116UX TriChroma TV. Sony has also revealed a prototype to demostrate its RGB LED TV technology.

From the demos we’ve seen from Samsung’s competition, we can tell you the RGB LED backlight basically eliminates bloom, though not to the level of an OLED TV like the LG C5 OLED evo and LG G5 OLED evo. Micro RGB can’t turn off its pixels to show off true blacks like OLED or Micro LED panels.

The color matching backlight, however, massively improves the brightness of colors because they aren’t being faded out by a white backlight. According to Samsung, Micro RGBs can also reach a much higher peak brightnesses of up to 4,000-nits.

Samsung has also claimed its individual Micro RGBs only measure 100µm in size, making them even smaller than the 100-200µm Mini LEDs in TVs like the Samsung QN90F Neo QLED or Sony Bravia 7. That should greatly help with more precise backlight control, while also contributing to the higher color accuracy.

What about Micro LED?

Micro LEDs still look promising be the ultimate screen technology that combines the brightness of an LED TV and self-emissive pixels of an OLED TV. This allows Micro LEDs to switch off for true blacks like an OLED, but crucially without the burn-in issue thanks to its purely sythetic parts. However, Micro LED technology is still exorbitantly expensive; the Samsung MS1A MICRO LED 4K TV for example is listed at 149,999.

Micro RGB and other RGB LED TVs help bridge the gap between Mini LEDs and OLED TVs at a “lower price.” $29,999 is still a high price that most consumers will balk at, but it costs much less than an smaller Micro LED that’s five times more expensive.

Samsung features

Samsung Circle to Search lets you quickly see what’s playing and who’s on the cast (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

As with its other TVs, Samsung has equipped its Micro RGB TV with features like Click to Search and Samsung Knox security. The TV uses a Samsung Micro RGB AI engine to fine-tune its RGB-colored backlight.

The thing we’re most curious about is whether this TV's purported Micro RGB Color Booster Pro, which promises to bring back color to dulled tones, will work with movies with a desaturated look like Se7en or Taxi Driver.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.