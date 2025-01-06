📺 Hisense introduces a 136-inch Micro LED TV you can buy later this year

💡 Features 24.88 million microscopic LED in its emissive backlight system

👍 Gives you all the contrast and color of OLED without any burn-in potential

🖥️ Hisense also introduced a new Mini LED RGB backlight in the 116UX TriChroma TV

🌈 Promises to deliver deeper colors with near-Micro LED technology

We’ve finally seen the Micro LED TV of our dreams realized at CES 2025 with Hisense 136MX Micro LED TV.

The TV is 136 inches in size and thinner than a picture frame, so it looks like a wall of pixels. The display is made up of 24.88 million microscopic LEDs that emit their own light using red, green, and blue LEDs. The LEDs can also turn off completely to present true blacks. That might sound like an OLED, and it does, but Micro LEDs won’t burn in while showing static imagery.

The Hisense Hisense 136MX Micro LED TV looks waffer thin (credit: Hisense)

The Hisense 136MX Micro LED TV also promises up to 10,000-nits of peak brightness – more than five times the brightness than we’ve seen on any OLED TV. This luminous screen also supports Dolby Vision IQ as well as HDR10+, and it’s rated to reproduce 95% of the BT2020 color space.

(credit: Hisense)

The TV also comes with an integrated speaker that’s as thin as the rest of the display. And yet Hisense claims the speaker delivers rich, multidimensional sound for a Dolby Atmos or DTS Virtual X experience.

It’s also gaming-ready, with HDMI 2.1 supporting up to 120Hz VRR gaming, Auto Low Latency Mode, and FreeSync Premium Pro.

Hisense 116UX TriChroma TV

Hisense also announced the 116UX TriChroma TV, a 116-inch Mini LED that promises to revolutionize the TV industry.

Instead of using quantum dots to enhance backlight brightness like every other Mini LED TV, Hisense has developed a new RGB local dimming technology with individual red, green, and blue diodes to illuminate the screen with more pure color.

The 116UX TriChroma TV also adopts Hisense’s latest Hi-View AI Engine X, which powers precise control over tens of thousands of RGB-focused optical lenses. Between the new diode and improved backlight control, Hisense claims the 116UX delivers richer reds, deeper greens, and purer blues than traditional Mini LED TVs.

Hisense hasn’t listed the exact brightness the 116UX peaks out at, but the company claims its RGB Local Dimming virtually eliminates blooming. The screen should offer quite the visual spectacle with its Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, and IMAX Enhanced picture support.

We’ll see both the 136MX Micro LED TV and 116UX TriChroma TV when the CES 2025 show floor opens on January 7, so stay tuned for our forthcoming hands-ons with the new displays.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.