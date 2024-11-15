The 98-inch TCL QM8 is the one I’m using to test out Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on the PS5 Pro (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Black Friday is still two weeks away, but we’re already seeing significant price drops on the biggest TVs of 2024, like the top TCL TVs QLED we saw at CES this year.

Best Buy: $1,400 off the 98" TCL Q6

Best Buy: $1,700 off the 98" TCL QM7

Walmart: $2,000+ off the 98" TCL QM8

Best Buy: $2,000 off the 98" TCL QM8

As you may have seen, I’m currently testing the 98-inch TCL QM8 while finishing my PS5 Pro hands-on review, and it makes a (literal) big difference. The sheer size of the screen not only lets you see PS5 Pro Fidelity mode enhancements in all of their glory, but this 4K TV’s 144Hz variable refresh rate and Game Accelerator 240 VRR modes do a lot to improve gameplay smoothness.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 just got patched for PS5 Pro to smoother at either 4K 60Hz using Sony’s PSSR image upscaling or 120Hz at a stable 60fps with the same image high quality as seen on a regular PS5. This, of course, requires a high-end TV.

The TCL QM7 (pictured here) and TCL Q6 TVs are also on sale this week (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The good news is that all of the 98-inch TCL TVs are on sale at stores like Best Buy and Walmart ahead of Black Friday, starting at $1,599 for the 98-inch Q6 ($1,400 off).

As with almost all early Black Friday deals, the discounts grow with price and picture quality, so you’ll save more than $2,000 on the top-tier TCL QM8 that I’m using now. And Walmart, in typical Walmart fashion, has the QM8 for $1 cheaper than Best Buy.

There’s no timeline for when these price drops will expire, but these are the best prices I’ve seen on big-screen TVs among early Black Friday deals.