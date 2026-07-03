👏 Valve has released the CAD files, firmware, and software required for users to 3D print and build their own e-ink “inkterface” faceplate for the Steam Machine

📈 This DIY project enables the faceplate to display real-time system metrics, such as CPU and GPU temperatures

👍 For users who prefer a ready-made solution, accessory maker Jaux is developing its own version of the e-ink faceplate

👍 Despite criticisms regarding its price and marketing, the Steam Machine remains an appealing, compact gaming PC with a unique set of hardware features

One of the unique aspects of the Steam Machine is its swappable faceplates. Those who buy the 2TB Steam Machine receive a lovely solid walnut faceplate and a red fabric faceplate, which can be easily popped onto the front of the system.

However, during early Steam Machine hands-on coverage, Valve also showed a striking e-ink faceplate that could display metrics such as CPU/GPU temperatures, and dubbed it the “inkterface”.

Valve has now released the necessary CAD files, firmware, and software that allow you to build your own. You’ll need to have a 3D printer and a small list of other components, but everything is here for those who want to build their own e-ink Steam Machine faceplate.

For those who aren’t as DIY-savvy, accessory maker Jsaux is also preparing its own e-ink faceplate for the Steam Machine, which will probably be the better option for many. You can register your interest here.

The Steam Machine may not be the PS5 killer that some had hoped, and its misleading marketing and an inflated price tag have done little to help Valve’s miniature gaming PC in head-to-head comparisons.

However, it’s still an appealing product thanks to its compact and quiet form factor. It also has some unique perks, such as an LED lightbar, HDMI CEC support, Steam Machine verified program, a microSD card slot, and Steam Controller compatibility built in. Its swappable faceplates are also a nice touch.

Pour one out for the Companion Cube

Sadly, one of the other coolest Steam Machine accessories, dbrand’s Companion Cube, will no longer see the light of day. Despite taking pre-orders and even sending the Cube out to reviewers, bafflingly, dbrand never got permission from Valve to license its intellectual property. After Valve said no, dbrand had no choice but to pull the project. On Reddit, dbrand admitted that not asking Valve before producing the Companion Cube was a decision it will regret “for a very long time”.

Up next: Steam Machine review: PlayStation veteran praises Valve’s gaming PC despite saying it’s ‘hard to recommend’

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.