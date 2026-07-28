👀 Numerous third-party Steam Frame accessories have appeared on Amazon

👍 We’ve got cases from Spigen and Fosmon, and controller adapters

📦 Valve has also received shipments of its own accessories, such as the Steam Frame adapter and the headset’s ergonomic kits

🔜 The launch of the Steam Frame could be very soon, especially with an update suggesting Valve is readying review units

We just got our first look at some more third-party Steam Frame accessories that have begun showing up on Amazon as we await an official release date announcement for the headset.

As X user @coah80 noted, there has been a vast array of accessories across Amazon and Walmart for the Steam Frame, such as a head strap and case from Spigen, more cases from Fosmon, plus VR gun accessories for the headset’s controllers. There’s also a hard case from EJGAME.

Some of these accessories have been listed since March 2026, and it’s possible we could be getting even more as we get ever closer to the headset’s release.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard about Steam Frame accessories, as recent shipments of the headset to arrive at Valve’s US warehouse have included ergonomic kits for the headset, plus “Fabric Foam Rubber” and an adapter.

The presence of such accessories on Amazon suggests that a launch is coming soon, especially in conjunction with all of Valve’s recent backend updates corresponding to the device.

We’re also now have more than 25 verified games for the new ‘Great on Frame’ category Valve recently launched on Steam, plus the headset has now received Steamworks support, which all points to a release potentially coming very soon.

Likewise, Valve recently got one of its biggest Steam Frame shipments yet, with nearly two tonnes of headsets and controllers coming into Valve’s US warehouse, as the Steam Hardware Updates account on X had noted.

After all, we’ve been anticipating a Steam Frame pre-order announcement for some time now, especially with Valve’s vast array of backend updates for the headset and the huge quantity of devices it has received into its US warehouse.

Furthermore, with one of its biggest backend updates yet, it might signal Valve is readying review samples for the Steam Frame, meaning an actual announcement on pre-orders and availability could be very close.

In a bit of a blow, though, the Steam Frame’s price might be higher than we anticipated due to price hikes from chip maker Qualcomm that may affect the headset.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.