📈 Valve has verified seven additional games for the Steam Frame, bringing the total number of supported titles to over 25

👀 Steamworks SDK 1.65 now includes support for the Steam Frame, alongside new controller action origin enum values

📦 Two new hardware shipments, including foam components and an adapter, bring the total number of recorded shipments to 20

📅 A potential announcement could follow the Steam Train Fest sale on July 27, with possible pre-orders in July and shipments starting in August

It’s been gathering pace for a while, but it feels like the Steam Frame release date is almost here based on a flurry of activity behind the scenes.

Not only has Valve verified seven more games for the Steam Frame, bringing the total to over 25 titles,

New ‘Great on Frame’ titles include Ink Inside, Blast Brigade, Vacation Simulator, Deer & Boy, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Nikoderiko: The Magical World, Vengeance Hunters, Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR, and Hard Bullet.

Support for the upcoming VR headset has also been added to Steamworks, the tools and services Valve provides to developers.

Steamworks SDK 1.65 specifically mentions the Steam Frame and also adds “Steam Frame Controller action origin enum values”.

If these backend additions weren’t enough of a clear indication that a launch is almost upon us, two more shipments of the Steam Frame have been spotted, including “Fabric Foam Rubber” and the Steam Frame adapter (thanks, Steam Hardware Updates). This brings the total number of shipments up to 20, meaning Valve likely has plenty of initial stock on hand.

There’s a chance that the Steam Frame could be announced after the Steam Train Fest sale ends on July 27, 10am PT, though we’ve been disappointed before. It would free up the Steam store homepage for an announcement, and the next major Steam sale event isn’t until October.

However, work is clearly still being done, as it also seems like Valve is hard at work finishing ‘Gamepad Mode’ on the Steam Frame.

It would make sense for Valve to announce the Steam Frame pre-order date in July and begin fulfilling reservations and shipping the device in August.

Up next: Best Steam Machine settings for Resident Evil Village

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.