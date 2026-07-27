📈 The Steam Frame’s final price could be set to increase due to chipmaker Qualcomm announcing its own price hike

😬 The chipmaker has said a “double digit” price rise will be implemented on products shipped after September 1, 2026

🤦‍♂️ This could affect later Steam Frame shipments, depending on the release date, and could mean its price rises soon after the headset releases

🤷‍♂️ Qualcomm cited the usual memory crisis reasons we’ve seen before, and that it could no longer absorb higher costs from its own suppliers

We could be set for a nasty shock when the Steam Frame’s price is announced, as it could be higher than initially expected, owing to an increase in chip prices.

As reported by Bloomberg, Qualcomm has told its customers that it is putting chip prices up by “double digits” for products shipped after September 1, 2026.

Qualcomm justified these price rises by saying it had exhausted its ability to absorb higher costs from its suppliers and said it had made attempts to secure alternative components from new sources.

The interesting thing relative to the Steam Frame is that Qualcomm’s price rises are for products it ships beginning in September.

It may be the case Valve already has stock of the Qualcomm chips it’s putting inside the Steam Frame, so it can sell the headset at an MSRP that’s less gouging than we may expect.

However, with future units produced once the Qualcomm price rise comes in, consumers could be in for a nasty shock.

We already thought the Steam Machine’s price was too high for the specs on offer, but its reflective of the current market conditions for RAM, storage, and how difficult it is to get those components at a more affordable rate.

Valve said at the time that it may see further price rises for the Steam Machine in the future when it explained the price and pre-order system for the device, given the volatility of the price for memory components, and it looks like that could be the case again.

We’ve been anticipating a Steam Frame pre-order announcement for some time now, especially with Valve’s vast array of backend updates for the headset and the huge quantity of devices it has received into its US warehouse.

Valve recently received one of its biggest Steam Frame shipments yet, with nearly two tonnes of headsets and controllers coming into Valve’s US warehouse, as the Steam Hardware Updates account on X had noted.

We’re also now up to 25 verified games for the new ‘Great on Frame’ category Valve recently launched on Steam, plus the headset has now received Steamworks support, which all points to a release potentially coming very soon.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.