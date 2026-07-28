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💰 ModRetro’s M64 has launched today, and you can already get $30 off

👍 If you signed up for ModRetro’s Early Bird Waitlist for the M64, you should have an email with a purchase link and an exclusive $30 discount code

📅 Orders will begin shipping immediately, although you should allow a week for processing due to demand

👏 The M64 plays your original N64 titles at up to 4K resolution, looks the part, and is more affordable than the Analogue 3D

ModRetro: M64

We’ve been waiting a long time for ModRetro’s M64 FPGA emulation console, but it’s finally been released today, and you can already snag a $30 discount.

If you signed up for ModRetro’s Early Bird Waitlist for the M64, you should receive an email today with a link to purchase the console on the brand’s website, plus an exclusive $30 discount code.

ModRetro also says that orders will begin shipping immediately, although it advises folks to wait a week for processing due to high demand.

It says that the ModRetro M64 Console, Pro Controller, and the first four M64 games – Xeno Crisis, Xibalba 64, Extreme-G Turbo Fusion, and the iconic Buck Bumble – will be available for purchase today.

We’d been anticipating the M64 to be released at this point for some time, as an April update from ModRetro noted that the hardware would be “shipping at the end of July from our warehouse in Southern California”.

At the time, ModRetro’s update also went into detail about why folks should consider the M64 over rivals such as the Analogue 3D, as it provided a deeper dive into some of the console’s features.

For instance, ModRetro says the console offers a 5-second boot to game, features wireless OTA updates available out of the box, and has a fanless thermal design.

In addition, it’s built on a 16nm process node with one of AMD’s Spartan UltraScale FPGA+, and its PSRAM architecture allows the console to unlock higher overclocking than rivals to potentially eke out more performance.

In our ModRetro M64 review, we noted that it already feels like a premium product with a translucent shell and quality build. Plus, it’s more affordable than the Analogue 3D and has the ability to output N64 games at 720p, 1080p, and 4K.

Our review also noted that it plays games exactly as you remember, although there are also different display and scaling modes available, as well as a new overclocking feature to boost the performance.

The M64 is compatible with wired and Bluetooth controllers, plus ModRetro’s wireless Pro Controller that has a TMR joystick, an aluminium backshell, Bluetooth and wired USB connectivity. It’s compatible with the M64 and original N64, too.

As it stands, though, it’s going to be a separate purchase, and even though the M64 is more affordable than Analogue’s FPGA N64 console, we felt the Analogue 3D’s software is more mature and feature-rich. Whether that’s worth it, though, is your call.

Up next: ModRetro Chromatic review: a perfect retro revival of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.