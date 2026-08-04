🤫 Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has dodged investors’ questions about when the Snap Specs are going up for pre-order and demand

📅 We’re just a few short weeks away from the anticipated September launch

😎 He instead focused on how people want to go hands-on and that the launch event is the start of that process

🤔 Spiegel also fielded questions about mass adoption of the glasses and why Snap decided to go it alone

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has sidestepped questions from investors about when the pre-order for the brand’s long-awaited Specs smart glasses will go on sale.

As reported by TechCrunch, the news comes during a recent earnings call just weeks away from the device’s September launch event.

Spiegel told investors that “what we’re hearing from folks is really that they want to try Specs”, and that it’s going to be “really important for folks to go hands-on”, especially given the “high consideration purchase at $2,195”.

He then directed people to the upcoming launch event in September, which was described as an “important sort of starting point for that consumer-oriented journey”.

Snap unveiled its Specs smart glasses in June after spending more than a decade of development. The glasses’ price is much higher than other smart glasses such as the Meta Ray-Ban Displays and the Even Realities G2, but are closer in price to the Samsung Galaxy XR headset.

During the earnings call, investors also pressed Spiegel on how the company’s strategy is viable for a company of its size, and why it decided to go it alone, rather than partnering with another firm.

He replied by stating that the long-term opportunity to develop the next computing platform was “enormous”, adding that Snap is a “first mover” in this product category, and has the potential to be an “innovator” if it takes off.

Spiegel also stated that he thinks it’ll be closer to the end of the decade before we see mass-market adoption for the Specs, with him stating that things such as “weight and cost are going to have to come down to see you know unit volumes really meaningfully pick up.”

Up next: Apple will reportedly unveil its first smart glasses at WWDC 2027

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.