(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

👓 The first pair of smart glasses from Apple could arrive in mid-2027

📆 A new report says that the company will unveil the glasses at WWDC next year

🧑‍💻 This’ll give developers time to work on apps and other experiences before launch

🔐 Apple is reportedly taking its time with the glasses to ensure privacy is in tact

🛍️ The glasses are expected to go on sale by the end of next year

Apple’s upcoming smart glasses might be announced in June of 2027. That’s according to Mark Gurman who, in his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, claims that the company is preparing to introduce the glasses during WWDC, its annual developer conference. This would follow in the footsteps of the Apple Vision Pro, which was unveiled during WWDC 2023 before launching later in the year.

By announcing the smart glasses at WWDC, developers would have more time to work on apps and experiences for them before they launch. This’ll give early adopters a library of things to try right when they get them, which’ll hopefully encourage more people to pick them up and give them a shot.

The glasses are expected to rely on AI much like other smart glasses do, with Apple’s revamped Siri AI at their core. Developers could tie their apps directly into Siri AI and implement new voice commands, experiences, and visuals (depending on whether Apple’s glasses have a screen, of course).

One thing that isn’t quite clear is how versatile the cameras will be on the glasses. Gurman says that Apple is trying to ensure privacy remains at the core of the experience, in order to give customers a more comfortable experience than what the Meta Ray-Bans, for example, afford you. Gurman reports that Apple has considered no cameras at all, or cameras that are strictly limited to AI functionality with no photo or video capability. It would be similar to what the upcoming camera-equipped AirPods Pro could do.

Either way, the glasses are shaping up to be one of Apple’s most-anticipated product launches in its history, perhaps right before this year’s iPhone Fold which arrives in September. The first Apple glasses are expected to ship by the end of 2027, likely in the fall if current plans stick.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.