(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

⌚️ Apple is reportedly keeping the designs of its current Apple Watches around

📐 The Ultra 4 and Series 12 will look the same as last year, according to a new report

⚙️ However, there will finally be a new chip inside for faster performance

❤️ Health tracking is also expected to get an upgrade

🫆 Touch ID and other big upgrades have reportedly been delayed

📆 Apple is expected to announce its next watches in September

Apple is expected to announce two new Apple Watches later this year, and it doesn’t look like a whole lot will be changing. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Series 12 will look more or less identical to the Ultra 3 and Series 11 from last year, according to Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. Instead, Apple is focusing on what’s inside both devices to help improve the experience.

That includes a brand-new chip. Gurman says that Apple will introduce a faster processor in both watches, which will likely be the S11. It’s unclear how much faster the chip is going to be compared to the S10, but it’s been years since Apple announced a meaningful performance upgrade for the Apple Watch, so any change is welcome.

The new chip will also enable improved health tracking. Again, it’s not clear what this’ll entail, but the improvement will certainly be welcome.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The lack of a new design means that your current Apple Watch bands will still work with the next generation, although the more that leaks come out, the less likely it seems that this’ll be the case forever.

Apple is still working on a redesigned Apple Watch with features like high blood pressure warnings, cameras for Visual Intelligence, and Touch ID, with a new magnetic band system to boot. While it doesn’t seem like that’s coming this year, it does sound like it’s an inevitability. Gurman says a bigger upgrade to the Apple Watch is likely a year or two out.

Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Series 12 in September, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and much-anticipated iPhone Fold. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any more leaks and rumors, so be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any of our coverage.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.