I like Bella Ramsey – I’m sure a lot of people do. She was one of the standout actresses in Game of Thrones and her depiction of Ellie in The Last of Us TV show – while a little predictable towards the end – was generally well-received.

However, no matter how convincing an actress Bella can be, she doesn’t have the chops to sell Sony’s PSVR 2 headset. To be honest, I don’t think anyone realistically can.

The problem with the PSVR 2 is that it’s something that has to be experienced first-hand. Watching someone feign excitement while we see a 2D version of a VR game on a flat screen isn’t going to cut it, as it isn’t representative of what the game actually looks like with the headset on.

It’s great to see Sony hiring some big names to push PSVR 2, though. The PS5 headset has got off to a slow start, and speaking from my own experience, my PlayStation VR2 is sitting gathering dust right now as it has a tendency to make me feel sick.

I’ve questioned whether PSVR 2 is already dead due to some of the headset and VR’s limitations in general, and while that might sound like a knee-jerk reaction considering PlayStation VR2 is only a few months old, marketing the benefits of virtual reality continues to be a real challenge. Sadly, it’s impossible to get around.

Word of mouth, great games, and hands-on demos are Sony’s best bet for shifting more units. Some more of the best PS5 games getting free PSVR 2 upgrades will also help the headset’s fortunes.