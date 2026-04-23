😲 Sony has put the PS5 Digital Edition back down to its launch price in a deal no one saw coming

📉 The console is down to $399 in a Fortnite Flowering Chaos bundle that takes $200 off its newly risen price

🥳 It’s the first time since December that we’ve seen this model drop back to the price it was first released at back in 2020

🚨 Sony says the deal is available “while stocks last”, and we don’t think it’ll be around for too long

PlayStation Direct: PS5 Digital Edition

Sony has slashed the price of its PS5 Digital Edition by $200 in a limited-time deal just weeks after it had increased prices for all models.

Back on April 2nd, Sony introduced hefty price rises that saw the PS5 Pro increase to $900 from $750, while both the PS5 Digital and Standard Editions rose to $600 and $650, respectively.

This wasn’t the first price rise the standard models had experienced in the US either, with a previous $50 price hike taking place in August 2025.

However, it’s now offering a limited-time deal that takes the PS5 Digital Edition back to its original $399 launch price in a Fortnite Flowering Chaos bundle that adds eight cosmetic items that’ll be exclusive to PlayStation until November 26, 2026.

This is the first time this console has been its launch price in some time, and it’s getting increasingly rare to see it this low. The bundle includes the console, a DualSense controller, an HDMI cable, and a power cable. You’ll need to source the vertical stand separately if you want it.

This deal is also for a base 825GB launch model, as Sony recently reduced the amount of storage in the slim model from 1TB.

Likewise, this is the most affordable way by quite a margin to get a retail PS5 with a disc drive, as the drive remains $80. Add this to the PS5 Digital, and you’ll have a PS5 that can take discs for under $500, and a fair chunk less than Sony is charging itself

If you’re willing to go refurb, then Sony is also offering a ‘standard’ PS5 with disc drive for $399, which comes with the vertical stand and accessories, plus a limited one-year warranty. This is also exclusive to its PlayStation Direct store.

Sony says that this $200 price cut on the PS5 Digital Edition is available “while stocks last”, so you’ll want to get it while you can.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.