PlayStation Black Friday deals on PS5 consoles, controllers, and games start on November 21, 2025.

The most significant discounts include the $399 PS5 Digital Edition, the $449 standard PS5, and the $649 PS5 Pro. This will be the first time PS5 hardware has been discounted since Sony announced price hikes across its entire lineup earlier this August, so don’t miss out on these deals when they start this Friday.

The PlayStation Portal, which was just upgraded with cloud streaming on top of streaming games from your PS5, is now discounted to $179 with $20 off.

Aside from consoles, Sony also has deals for its controllers and other accessories starting on November 21. You’ll find the DualSense Wireless Controller going for $20 off, bringing the price down to $59. The premium DualSense Edge controller, meanwhile, will go for $169 after a $30 discount.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam