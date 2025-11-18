This PS5 Pro Black Friday deal will finally cut the price by $100 – here’s when
PS5, PS Portal, and DualSense controller discounts start this Friday
The PS5 Pro will be cheaper $100 before Black Friday, starting November 21
This $100 discount brings the price to $649, $50 below the PS5 Pro’s launch price
The PS5 Slim Digital Edition and standard PS5 Slim with a disc drive also get discounted to $399 and $449, respectively
PS Portal gets a $20 off deal for a discounted $169 price
Also deals on the $59 DualSense ($20 off) and $169 DualSense Edge ($30 off)
PS5 Black Friday deals start on November 21, 2025
PlayStation Black Friday deals on PS5 consoles, controllers, and games start on November 21, 2025.
The most significant discounts include the $399 PS5 Digital Edition, the $449 standard PS5, and the $649 PS5 Pro. This will be the first time PS5 hardware has been discounted since Sony announced price hikes across its entire lineup earlier this August, so don’t miss out on these deals when they start this Friday.
The PlayStation Portal, which was just upgraded with cloud streaming on top of streaming games from your PS5, is now discounted to $179 with $20 off.
Aside from consoles, Sony also has deals for its controllers and other accessories starting on November 21. You’ll find the DualSense Wireless Controller going for $20 off, bringing the price down to $59. The premium DualSense Edge controller, meanwhile, will go for $169 after a $30 discount.
Stay tuned to The Shortcut, we’ll have you covered with the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam