🙏 Sony has finally made its cloud streaming service for PlayStation Portal official

👍 PlayStation Plus Premium members can access their own digital games and a selection of games from the PS Plus and Classics catalogs that can be streamed directly from the cloud

👏 The update has also brought useful quality-of-life updates, such as a redesigned UI, support for 3D audio and in-game purchases

☁️ The cloud streaming service launched in beta last year and has been through several updates

Sony has officially launched its cloud streaming service for the PlayStation Portal, which lets you play games you already own, as well as titles from the PS Plus Game Catalog.

It comes after an extensive beta that launched last year for PlayStation Plus Premium members. Now, PS Portal owners can play select PS5 games from the PS Plus Game Catalog and Classics Catalog without having to connect to a PS5 console over Remote Play.

A redesigned UI

As part of this large update, the cloud streaming UI on the PS Portal has changed. There are now three main tabs – Remote Play, Cloud Streaming and Search.

The Remote Play home screen allows the PS Portal to connect to a PS5 console to stream games you own, which doesn’t require a PS Plus membership.

It’s the cloud streaming home screen that’s new, providing quick and easy access for PS Plus Premium members to stream a range of games with no need to download anything.

The Search function allows users to look up a game that supports cloud streaming. If you don’t have an ‘entitlement’ to play the game, then you’ll see a QR code to take you to the PlayStation app or website on another device.

Brand new features

The update also brings new features to enhance the experience on PS Portal, including support for 3D Audio both during remote play and cloud streaming sessions.

To enjoy 3D audio, you’ll need to use wired headphones, or a compatible PlayStation Link wireless audio device such as the Pulse Explore earbuds or Pulse Elite headset. It’s important to note that the PS Portal doesn’t have Bluetooth, so you’re limited to Sony’s headsets.

There are also smaller quality-of-life updates, such as a passcode lock and a network status screen, where you can quickly access information on your network status and troubleshooting.

Sony has also added support for in-game purchases during cloud streaming, so you can buy any in-game items without leaving a session. Plus, you can also receive invites from other friends playing the same game and join a multiplayer session directly.

There are also new accessibility options, such as a screen reader and adjustable text size.

Earlier this year, Sony added previous quality-of-life features to the cloud streaming beta, such as one-button clip recording and the ability to sort games by various metrics.

