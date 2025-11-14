Walmart early Black Friday deals 2025: save 69% and more on the hottest gadgets
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are approaching quickly as we enter into the holiday season, and already, we’re getting treated to a number of excellent deals. Walmart has kicked off its first round of early Black Friday deals on its website, and we’ve been sifting through them all to find the best.
There’s a shocking number of deals already up, which begs the question whether all of them will still be around come November 28 or if they’ll disappear beforehand. Either way, you’ll want to act on them as soon as possible - deals could go away due to missing inventory.
Some deals are also scheduled to go away on November 16 when this early deals period ends. There are also some on this list that might require a Walmart+ membership, so beware of that.
🎁 Best early Black Friday deals at Walmart right now
LG 27” UltraGear FHD 144Hz Overclock Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync - $89 (save $80)
Apple AirPods Pro 2 - $139 (save $100)
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller - $49.99 (save $14.01)
Vizio 50” Class 4K LED HDR Limited Edition Smart TV - $128 (save $86)
Beats Solo Buds - $39 (save $30)
Apple AirTag - $18 (save $11)
LEGO Speed Champions Aston Martin Safety Car & AMR23 Building Toys - $25 (save $19.99)
LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Tropical Ukulele Building Toy - $15 (save $14.99)
Hisense 75-inch Class H5 Series QLED Roku Smart TV - $378 (save $121)
GE LED Light Bulbs (2 pack) - $44.94 (save $13)
Govee 100-feet RGBIC Permanent Outdoor Lights - $176 (save $73)
HP Victus 15.6 inch FHD 144Hz IPS Windows Gaming Laptop - $499 (save $550.99)
Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G55T 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor - $259.99 (save $140)
Apple Watch Series 10 42mm - $249 (save $150)
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - $399.99 (save $330)
Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer with 8 One-Touch Cooking Functions - $39.84 (save $89.16)
MSI Vector 16 inch QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop - $1,299 (save $700.99)
HP 14 inch HD Chromebook Laptop - $119 (save $290.99)
Altec Lansing Hydra Jolt 2.0 Wireless Speaker - $24 (save $45.99)
Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset - $69 (save $30)
Cricut Maker 3 Smart Die-Cutting Machine - $299 (save $170)
Ninja Slushi Frozen Drink Machine - $229 (save $70)
98-inch 4K QLED TCL Q Series 2025 Google TV - $998 (save $800)
Acer Nitro V 16 AI WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS 180Hz Gaming Laptop - $629 (save $270)
Bissell PowerClean 200W Self-Standing Cordless Stick Vacuum - $78.88 (save $69.12)
Apple iPad (2025) - $299 (save $50)
Alienware 16-inch Aurora Gaming Laptop - $799 (save $450.99)
Samsung 65-inch Class QLED 4K Smart TV (2025) - $448 (save $151.99)
Girool Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame - $40.43 (save $119.56)
HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e Wireless All-in-One Printer - $159.99 (save $80)
Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardshell Luggage Set - $80.50 (save $158.49)
Hamilton Beach 7 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker - $59.99 (save $30)
75L Smart Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box - $209.99 (save $259)
MaxKare 50” x 60” Electric Throw Blanket - $25.99 (save $26)
Simzlife Nugget Ice Maker Countertop - $166.99 (save $183)
Keurig K-Express Essentials Plus - $44.97 (save $34.03)
Oral-B iO Series 2 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush - $44.94 (save $15)
Cozi by Tzumi Smokeless Fire Pit with Carry Bag - $79.99 (save $50)
