🛍️ Walmart already has early Black Friday deals up on its website

🤑 You can save big on hot items like monitors, headphones, and more

👀 We’ve found some of the best deals you can take advantage of right now

🔖 Bookmark this page and visit it all weekend to track new deals that pop up

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are approaching quickly as we enter into the holiday season, and already, we’re getting treated to a number of excellent deals. Walmart has kicked off its first round of early Black Friday deals on its website, and we’ve been sifting through them all to find the best.

There’s a shocking number of deals already up, which begs the question whether all of them will still be around come November 28 or if they’ll disappear beforehand. Either way, you’ll want to act on them as soon as possible - deals could go away due to missing inventory.

Some deals are also scheduled to go away on November 16 when this early deals period ends. There are also some on this list that might require a Walmart+ membership, so beware of that.

🎁 Best early Black Friday deals at Walmart right now

(Screenshot: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The Shortcut is working all weekend to update this guide with more hot deals. Be sure to bookmark this page and share it with your friends to stay up to date!

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.