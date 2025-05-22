👋 Sony has announced it's closing the PlayStation Stars loyalty program to new members

Sony has announced it’s closing its PlayStation Stars loyalty program in November 2026, and has stopped accepting new members for the scheme.

This news comes in a recent PlayStation blog post where Sony said it has “will be winding down the current version of PlayStation Stars” as a result of “evaluating the types of activities our players respond best to”.

If you choose to cancel your PlayStation Stars membership today, then you won't be able to earn any future points, although if you stay enrolled, you’ll have until July 23 to level up your status. After that date, there won't be any more challenges or campaigns.

On a brighter note, any Digital Collectibles that you have earned from the PlayStation Stars program will be kept after the end date of the program.

Current members can also keep redeeming any points until the program closes in November 2026, so there’s still a good amount of time to use them up.

PlayStation Stars first launched back in 2022 for both PS5 and PS4 and gave digital collectibles that players could earn by collecting loyalty points from completing challenges in games, such as unlocking a trophy or achievement, or by playing a specific game. You could also earn free games and get money off purchases made from the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Stars did cause some controversy, however. The program gave priority customer support to Status level 4 members,, allowing them to skip the queue should they have an issue with their PS4 or PS5

The shuttering of PlayStation Stars follows Sony’s announcement that PS5 sales are matching that of the PS4, even after various PS5 price increases for the console in some regions. Further PS5 price rises are likely due to US tariffs.

