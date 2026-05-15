(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📷 Sony’s new flagship a7R VI full-frame mirrorless camera features a 66.8MP full frame sensor

🖼️ Fully-stacked sensor combined with the new Bionz XR 2 processor increases shooting speeds by 5.6x

🎞️ Captures 14-bit RAW images in 30fps bursts at full resolution

🎥 Records uncropped 4K120p and 4K60p video, 8K30p footage with a 1.2x crop

🎯 Bionxz XR processor stacks AI subject recognition on top of the camera’s 759-point AF system

🔋 Larger 2,670mAh promises 600 shots with the LCD and 710 shots with the EVF per charge

📅 Available in the first week of June for $4,499

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Sony a7R series cameras have always sacrificed speed for resolution, but after six generations, the Sony a7R VI is out to prove you can have both and everything you need in one camera. Rocking a slightly higher-resolution 66.8MP fully-stacked Full-Frame sensor that, more importantly, can achieve 30fps shooting. That burst rate isn’t with cropped JPEGs either; these are full-sized 14-bit RAW images at full resolution.

The faster sensor should help squash any rolling shutter in both stills and movies. Meanwhile, the autofocus system has been improved with a dedicated AI processor that can pinpoint the smallest subjects and predict their movements. Movie shooting has also been upgraded with uncropped 4K60p and 4K120p modes, as well as a 1.2x-cropped 8K30p mode, and Dual Gain to squeeze even more dynamic range from movies shot in Log.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

All of those camera improvements are wrapped around a slightly improved exterior that adds a front tally lamp, backlit buttons, and a slightly larger grip. That last upgrade also helps the a7R VI house Sony’s 17% higher capacity batteries, which promise up to 600-710 shots per charge. The Sony a7R VI will be available in the first week of June 2026 for $4,449.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎞️ Max res, full speed. The Sony a7R VI’s new fully stacked sensor and Bionz XR2 processor boost the camera’s readout speed by 5.6x, reducing the a7R V’s long 100ms lag to just 18ms. This allows the camera to shoot 30fps bursts of 14-bit RAW images at full 66.8MP resolution, which translates to roughly 3GB of data per second. That burst rate is three times faster than the 10fps Sony a7R V while matching the 30fps Sony a1 II. While the Sony a7r VI doesn’t match the 120fps Sony a9 III, that’s partly because it has a far higher 66.8MP resolution than the 24.6MP Sony a9 III.

The faster readout speed should also help reduce the rolling shutter effect that can occur while shooting fast-moving subjects or moving during an exposure. We didn’t get to test this much during our hands-on event, but we’ll be thoroughly testing this in our full review. You can also switch to the mechanical shutter to avoid any rolling shutter, but doing so reduces the maximum burst rate to 10fps.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎯 AI autofocus. The a7R VI sports a 759-point phase-detect autofocus system powered by Sony’s new Bionxz XR 2 processor with a dedicated AI processor. There’s also a new Real-time Recognition AF+ feature that combines artificial intelligence, spatial measurements, and color data to identify even the smallest subjects against complex backgrounds. The Sony a7R can also estimate movement to keep focus locked on their eyes, face, or whichever spot you’ve selected to track.

The Sony a7R VI handles noise fairly well even at ISO 64,000 (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎥 Better video. The Sony a7R VI lets you shoot up to 8K30p movies with a 1.2x crop, or 4K120p and 60p movies without a crop. The faster sensor has reduced the full-width readout time to just 8ms, making rolling shutter an almost non-issue when shooting video. There’s also a new “Dual Gain” option that gives you more dynamic range when shooting in Log, but it limits the frame rate to 30p.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

➕ Quality of life upgrades. There isn’t much new to the Sony a7R VI’s design, but there are plenty of quality-of-life upgrades throughout the camera. The front of the camera features a handy new tally light that makes it easier to tell when the camera is recording. All the buttons on the camera also light up with a press of the backlight button, making it easier to adjust settings in the dark.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Sony has also added a star symbol to the mode dial, granting users access to 30 menu-based shooting modes. The EVF has also been upgraded to a new 9.44 million-dot OLED EVF that promises to be 3x brighter than the one on the a7R V to display a live view in 10-bit HDR at 120fps. Lastly, the grip is also larger, but mostly to make room for Sony’s new, longer-lasting batteries.

Your horde of Sony Z-batteries are 100% non-compatible with the Sony a7R VI (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🔋 Bigger batteries: The a7R VI also marks Sony’s shift from its long-standing Z-batteries to its new, denser NP-SA100. These batteries feature a new shape and an increased capacity from 2,280mAh to 2,670mAh (a 17% increase), promising up to 600 shots with the LCD and 710 shots with the EVF per charge. The NP-SA100 batteries are also smarter and can now show their health, and should charge more quickly.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam