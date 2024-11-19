(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📸 Sony has announced a new flagship A1 II camera that promises high-resolution and speed

🖼️ It features a 50.1MP sensor that can take up to 30 RAW photos in a single burst

🤖 New AI-powered autofocus detects people, pets, insects, cars, trains, and planes

🎯 AI autofocus can predict where the subject will go next as well as the position of their eyes

📦 The Sony A1 II is up for preorder now for $6,499 (body only) and ships in December

🔍 The Sony 28-70mm f2 G-Master is up for preorder now for $2,899 and ships in December

Sony has announced its latest flagship Alpha 1 II mirrorless camera and it’s all about speed.

The new camera features the same 50.1MP Full-Frame Exmor RS stacked sensor as the previous Sony A1, but it can now shoot up to 30 RAW images in a single burst. That’s a ton of frames and exactly what users need to shoot fast-paced sports or “blink and you’ll miss it” wild-life shots. The Sony A1 II will start shooting images when you half-press the shutter with up to 0.03 to one second of pre-capture for up to 30 photos.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Sony claims image quality has improved slightly with better detail and more dynamic range. From the early photos Sony has provided, the highlights have seen the most improvement.

The Sony A1 II also features a vastly upgraded autofocus system thanks to 759 phase-detect autofocus points, and an added AI processing unit. This chip will not only estimate where your subject goes next, but it can tell where the subject’s eyes will be as they pose.

The Sony A1 II’s autofocus is lighting fast (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Sony has expanded the A1 II’s video features with up to 8k 24/25/30p. You can also record in 10-bit 4K HDR anywhere from 24fps to 120fps.

Additionally, the in-body stabilization system has been tuned up with up to 8.5 stops of camera shake reduction. The Sony A1 II supports Dynamic Active stabilization to smooth out any handheld footage into something shot on a gimbal – this was by far my favorite feature of the Sony ZV-E1.

Sony A1 II image samples (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Sony A1 II also adopts the Sony A9 III’s wider, more bulbous, but much more ergonomic body style. The electronic viewfinder has seen a significant upgrade, too, with a new 9.44 million dot display that refreshes at 240fps – so you’re basically watching the real world through a gaming monitor. Unfortunately, the 3.2-inch LCD remains the same, but it’s more adjustable with a four-axis tilt.

The Sony A1 II is a fully loaded mirrorless camera, and it comes at an astronomical $6,499 price. It will be released by December 2024.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Sony also announced a more compact 28-70mm f2 G-Master lens that will be released this December for $2,899. It has a shorter focal distance than Sony’s existing 24-70mm f2.8 G-Master II, but you also get an extra stop of aperture. More importantly, it’s almost as compact as a prime lens at 5 ⅝ inches long and 3 ¾ inches wide, and it only weighs 32 ounces.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.