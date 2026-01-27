👀 Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 lineup has been spotted in the brand’s own Members app

Samsung is poised to launch new Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro models, which have made an early appearance thanks to a new leak.

The upcoming buds have been spotted in the Samsung Members app, as per X user @Alfaturk16 (thanks, Android Authority), who spotted the buds in a device selection screen in the app’s support section.

Unfortunately, there weren’t any additional details found with this specific unveiling, apart from it essentially confirming their existence on an official level. However, we do know more about these earbuds than just their name.

In some previous leaks for Samsung’s One UI 8.5 OS, new images and animations for the upcoming earbuds were revealed, which demonstrated a new design. It seems that the new buds will have more pronounced curves, against the triangular nature of the Buds 3 series, as well as add a wired grille to the top, and spell the end of the light bar.

In addition, it seems the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will come in three colors, with black, white, and an ‘apricot’ color on offer. Its charging case has been redesigned so that the buds sit flat, rather than drop vertically into it, a la AirPods.

Samsung is expected to launch the new Galaxy Buds lineup at Galaxy Unpacked in February, the same event where it’s expected to show off the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

We recently got wind of new Galaxy S26 release date rumors that put it around a month away, with the phone following suit in South Korea in early March.

Other Samsung Galaxy S26 rumors suggest that this year’s model is more of a refinement than an outright reinvention, coming with benefits such as a thinner chassis, a new 12MP telephoto sensor, and a new Snapdragon processor.

Plus, its purported colors might not be the most exciting, unlike what other manufacturers have done with their own flagship models.

