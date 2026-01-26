(Credit: Max Buondonno/The Shortcut)

📆 The alleged release date for the Samsung Galaxy S26 may have leaked

👀 The phone is expected to be released in South Korea on March 11

👍 The global Unpacked event, according to leakers, is set for February 25

🤔 In the past, South Korean dates have lined up well with the dates for the West

It appears we won’t have too much longer to wait until we get our hands on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series of phones, if recent leaks for the release date are to be believed.

Leaker Ice Universe, who has a decent track record for putting out details on Samsung’s upcoming phones, has provided a release timeline for the launch of the phones in the brand’s native South Korea, which is usually a good indication of when it’ll launch in the West.

As per the leak, Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event for the S26 series will be on February 25, with the pre-order period of the phones running from that day until March 4.

(Credit: Ice Universe)

Their post on X also references a subsequent ‘pre-sale’ period from March 5 to March 10, with the launch of the phones being March 11.

In terms of the pre-sale period, it may be the case that those who are subscribed to Samsung’s newsletter or Galaxy Rewards programmes get priority access to the latest phones or access to a unique accessory by registering, or more favorable trade-in prices.

It’s important to note that those dates are for South Korea, although Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked events in the past have been global affairs, so February 25 is likely to be a worldwide date for the unveiling of the Galaxy S26 series.

It’s been a busy time for Samsung Galaxy S26 rumors in recent days, with things such as the phones’ colors leaking out. The latest Samsung phones aren’t expected to be a major redesign, as some had hoped, but instead a further refining and optimizing of the existing formula.

The phone is expected to be a little thinner, for instance, plus employ a new 12MP telephoto sensor for better detail than the older model, and utilize a new Snapdragon processor, if other rumors are to be believed.

