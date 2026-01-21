(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

🎨 The alleged colors of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have leaked

👀 The phone is expected to come in colors including black, white, blue and pastel purple

😔 This contrasts with expectations that Samsung may have expected to launch an orange phone similar to the new iPhone 17 Pro

📆 The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be unveiled in late February alongside the entire S26 series

We aren’t too far away from the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch, and it looks like the colors of the upcoming handset have leaked.

According to a post on X from leaker Evan Blass, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colors are as follows:

Black

White

Silver Shadow

Sky Blue

Cobalt Violet

Pink Gold

One of the colors has been shown thanks to a leaker called Ice Universe, who has posted alleged images of the physical SIM tray of the S26 Ultra.

The image posted shows a pastel purple colour, which is presumably the ‘Cobalt Violet’ colorway, and is one that Samsung has has variations of on previous handsets. We can also see images of black, white and ‘Sky Blue’ SIM trays on their page.

(Credit: Ice Universe)

It’s surprising that Samsung hasn’t opted for something more vivid, especially given the ‘Cosmic Orange’ that the new iPhone 17 Pro in. Other Android brands besides Samsung have taken Apple’s lead with an orange phone, but the South Korean brand has distanced itself from copying Apple.

Samsung is expected to launch the entire Galaxy S26 series, including the Galaxy S26 Ultra, in late February, after what seems to be a large delay.

As per other Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra rumors, the phone isn’t expected to be a major redesign, as some had hoped, but is instead a further refinement of the existing formula.

The phone is expected to be a little thinner, for instance, plus will employ a new 12MP telephoto sensor for better detail than the older model, and utilize the new Snapdragon processor, if other rumors are to be believed.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.