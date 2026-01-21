(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung is rumored to bring Qi2 to the Galaxy S26 series

👀 A new leak of a certain accessory might confirm the feature is on the way

🔋 Samsung’s first wireless charging bank has surfaced, complete with magnets

🧲 Unless it’s designed for a case, it sure seems like the S26 will work with MagSafe

📆 Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S26 in late February

It looks like the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra will finally adopt Qi2 charging. Samsung’s next flagship smartphones have been rumored to adopt the charging standard for several months, and it appears that this could finally happen, according to a new leak.

WinFuture has published new images of Samsung’s upcoming Wireless Magnetic Powerbank, which looks like a pretty standard wireless charger with a muted color and 5,000mAh battery inside. The big kicker here is that Samsung doesn’t currently ship a product that uses magnets to wirelessly charge, and since we’ve seen it pop up in the Wireless Power Consortium’s database ahead of these leaks, it’s safe to say that the accessory’s launch will likely align with the S26’s.

That likely means the rumors that Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series will finally support Qi2. Of course, it’s possible that Samsung will skip it again and certify the S26 as “Qi2 Ready,” requiring you to buy a special magnetic case to get the full experience with the power bank. But given the amount of rumors we’ve heard that Qi2 is coming to Samsung phones, it’s a safer bet that the company will finally bring the feature that iPhone users have enjoyed for over five years to its devices.

The Wireless Magnetic Powerbank also supports up to 15W wireless charging and 20W wired charging over USB-C. It’s rumored to be priced around €59.90, which works out to about $70.

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to land sometime in late February, which is much later than recent Galaxy S launches. The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus will likely look exactly the same as the Galaxy S25, complete with new chips and better screens. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to get a tweaked design that could be a bit thinner and taller, an S Pen, a new 200MP camera, and a privacy screen. All three phones could go up in price by around $50 and launch sometime in mid-March.

