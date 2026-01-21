(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📣 Sony announced third-generation wireless open earbuds with the Sony LinkBuds Clip

📎 Swaps out the donut shape of Sony’s previous open-earbuds for a clip design

👂 Even more comfortable and works with a wider-range of ear shapes

🔉 Reduced sound leakage

🎙️ Added bone conduction voice isolation for calls

🔋 Longer 9 hour battery life on clips, 37 hours in case

💵 Available now fir $229 in black, griege, green, and lavender

🎀 Additional color accessories for $24.99 in coral, green, blue, and lavender

The Sony LinkBuds Clip are the newest third-generation open-earbuds from Sony, and instead of going with its usual donut-shaped open-earbuds, these clip onto your ears.

Sony claims the new C-shaped earbuds are more comfortable because they keep your ear canal clear and fit a wider range of ear shapes. I’ve only been testing them for a day, and they’ve quickly become my go-to earbuds when I’m working at home or doing chores and still want to hear my partner or my dog. I can easily keep them clipped to my ears for hours without any noticeable discomfort.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The new shape of the Sony LinkBuds Clip also helps reduce sound leakage to those around you. Meanwhile, the LinkBuds Clip utilizes bone conduction to better detect what you’re saying and isolate your voice. Sony’s usual bag of features is available on the LinkBuds Clip, including multi-point connection for up to two devices and DSEE upscaling.

The Sony LinkBuds Clip also offers an even longer 9 hours of battery life, up from 8 hours on the Sony LinkBuds Open. There’s also 37 hours of battery life in the case, and a quick three-minute recharge gives you one hour of playtime.

The Sony Linkbuds Clip come in a wide variety of colors (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Sony LinkBuds Clip is available now for $229, and they’re available in black, griege, green, and lavender. Like Sony’s previous LinkBuds, you can buy optional cover cases and fitting cushions for $24.99 in coral, green, blue, and lavender.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.