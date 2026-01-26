🏷️ Apple has announced a new version of AirTags

🛜 The upgraded version comes with the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip and a louder speaker

📍 You can use Precise Finding on your iPhone or Apple Watch to locate your AirTag

⚪️ The design remains unchanged from the original version

💰 It’s still priced at $29 for a single AirTag or $99 for a pack of four

There’s a new AirTag on the market. Apple has finally upgraded its tiny tracker that hasn’t gotten a spec bump or design change since it was unveiled in 2021. For the second generation, Apple has exactly two updates to talk about: better precision finding and a louder speaker.

(Credit: Apple)

Inside the new AirTag, Apple includes an expanded Bluetooth chip and its second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the same that can be found in the iPhone 17 series and the latest Apple Watches. This allows you to find your lost AirTag in a wider location range using Precise Finding in the Find My app. Apple says you’ll be able to spot your AirTag up to 50% farther away than before, and your iPhone will be able to guide you right to it with a visual arrow on the screen, plus haptic and audible feedback.

For the first time ever, you’ll also be able to use Precise Finding on your Apple Watch to locate your AirTag. You’ll need to be running watchOS 26.2.1 on an Apple Watch Series 9 or later, or an Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later.

Apple also increased the volume of the speaker on the AirTag. It’s up to 1.5x louder than before, so even if your AirTag is between your couch cushions or at the bottom of an overstuffed suitcase, you’ll be able to hear its chime.

Beyond those changes, the new AirTag is practically identical to the old one. It’s still shaped like a little white coin with a silver back, you can still get it engraved, and it’s still as thick as the old model (which means you’ll have to look at third parties like Nomad for tracking your wallet).

The new AirTag comes with all of Apple’s privacy and security features built-in, and it can still be shared with others. You can also share its location with airlines so your luggage doesn’t get lost on your next flight. Apple says it’s partnered directly with more than 50 airlines for its Share Item Location feature thus far.

Apple is still charging $29 for a single AirTag and $99 for a four-pack. The new AirTag is available starting today online, and it’ll be available at Apple stores next week.

