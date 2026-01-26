😔 Leaks indicate February’s headline PS Plus game could be disappointing for some

🥊 It’s set to be a boxing simulation title, Undisputed, first released in October 2024

👍 The game has a burgeoning roster of over 70 fighters, including the likes of Tyson Fury and Muhammad Ali

📆 It remains unknown what Sony’s other games may be, though we should find out on Wednesday, January 28

If leaks are to be believed, some PlayStation Plus subscribers may feel a little disappointed by February’s PS Plus headline game.

According to Dealabs user billbil-kun, the boxing simulation game Undisputed is set to be the flagship title for the February 2026 lineup of PS Plus games.

The report states that it’ll be available to PS Plus subscribers from February 3 through March 3 2026, starting at 10am GMT. It’s expected to be available across the Essential, Extra and Premium PS Plus tiers.

Even though Sony hasn’t officially announced anything regarding next month’s PS Plus games, leaker billbil-kun has a good track record of accurately leaking games ahead of their official announcements, so it seems plausible.

If you’re unaware, Undisputed was pushed as the first major licensed boxing title in over a decade, and features a roster of more than 70 licensed fighters, including the likes of Tyson Fury and Muhammad Ali.

It was released on October 11, 2024, for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, and the game has continued to receive content updates that brought notable features, including full crossplay support and online functionality for created fighters.

The prospect of a reasonably niche sports title headlining February’s PS Plus games selection hasn’t sat well with some fans, who were hoping for a game of a higher profile, or one with broader appeal.

The PS Plus free games for January were a little more enticing, including the likes of Need for Speed: Unbound and Disney’s Epic Mickey: Unbrushed, although it remains to be seen what the other titles for February may be.

Sony is expected to officially unveil the full February PS Plus games lineup on Wednesday, January 28.

Up next: Marathon Limited Edition PS5 controller: price, pre-order and release date

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.