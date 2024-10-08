Image credit: Samsung

💾 Samsung’s durable T7 Shield portable SSD is on sale for Prime Day

💲 You can score the 4TB model for just $249.99, 50% off

📷 Other great deals include a huge discount on microSD cards and flash drives

📅 These deals won’t last long

Amazon Prime Day is in full effect, and we’re covering all the best deals to help save you money. One of the best we’ve come across is Samsung’s T7 Shield portable SSD, which has received a pretty hefty discount.

Right now, you can grab the T7 Shield with 4TB of storage for $237.99, which is 53 percent off its original price of $499.99. The deal only applies to the black color option, but that doesn’t matter too much since you’ll be saving so much money.

The SSD is one of the most popular in Samsung’s lineup for a reason. It’s built to withstand water, dust, and drops to protect your data in any condition you find yourself thanks to its IP65 certification and advanced 9.8-foot drop test success. The T7 Shield is on the beefier side in terms of its size and design, but it’s beneficial for protecting yoru data at all costs.

It does so while also boasting impressive specs. This USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable drive has PCIe NVME technology to deliver read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB and 1,000MB, respectively. It’s fully compatible with your PC, Mac, Android device, and even your iPhone, so you could use it to shoot ProRAW videos with your shiny new iPhone 16 Pro and store them on it.

The T7 Shield isn’t the only SSD that Samsung has on sale for Prime Day. The company’s T9 with 2TB of storage is on sale for just $170.99, 43% off its original price of $299.99. The T9 comes with double the read and write speeds and an advanced thermal design to help keep things cool when you’re moving a lot of data around.

A couple of other standouts include Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD card with 128GB of storage, which has been marked down 53% from $25.99 to $12.34. There’s also the Samsung BAR Plus flash drive with 512GB of storage which is on sale for $59.99, down 25 percent from $79.99.

