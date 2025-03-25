🖥️ Samsung’s futuristic 3D monitor from last year is finally going on sale

Last year, Samsung announced its new Odyssey 3D gaming monitor that promises to deliver a 3D experience for virtually any game you can think of. Over six months later, the monitor is finally listed on Samsung’s online store and available to reserve. The monitor also briefly popped up on Best Buy’s website, and that’s where we learned its apparent price: a premium $1,999.99.

The Odyssey 3D G90XF will come in 27-inch and 37-inch sizes with 4K 165Hz panels that uses advanced eye-tracking technology and a proprietary lenticular lens to make graphics look like they’re popping out of the screen, all without the need for glasses. The effect is powered through the Reality Hub app and allows for any game to take advantage of it. Samsung is working with some major game developers to optimize specific games for the monitor, including Nexon for The First Berserker: Kazan and Neowiz for Lies of P.

Samsung also says the monitor will feature AI video conversion for giving any video you want a 3D effect. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a 1ms Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time. For the 3D effects to work, your PC will need to have an Nvidia RTX 3080 or higher graphics card, and you won’t be able to watch or play DRM-protected content.

The monitor seems pretty futuristic, and the price hammers that point even further. A Best Buy listing that’s since disappeared priced the Odyssey 3D at $1,999.99 for the 27-inch version. Of course, there’s a chance that price will be different once it goes on sale, but right now, you can expect to spend a couple grand if you need 3D at your desk.

In addition, Samsung will launch a few new OLED monitors. There’s the Odyssey OLED G8 which comes in 27-inch and 32-inch sizes. It has a 4K 240Hz panel, VESA DisplayHDR TruBlack 400 support, 250 nits of brightness, and Samsung OLED Safeguard+ that uses a pulsating heat pipe to diffuse heat and protect the OLED screen.

There’s also the ultra-wide Odyssey G9 that comes with a 49-inch Dual QHD display and a 1,000R curve. Finally, Samsung will be releasing the new 37-inch ViewFinity S8 (Samsung’s biggest 16:9 4K monitor yet).

You can reserve all of these monitors on Samsung’s website as well. We saw a MicroCenter listing that priced the Odyssey OLED G8 at $1,299.99, while the other monitor’s prices remain a mystery.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.