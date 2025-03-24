👀 Assassin's Creed Shadows will receive further tech upgrades on PS5 Pro

Assassin's Creed Shadows looks like a "different game" on PS5 Pro thanks to its ray-traced global illumination. However, Ubisoft has revealed that the PlayStation 5 Pro version could look prettier still.

In an interview with Digital Foundry, engine technical architects Nicolas Lopez and Pierre Fortin, along with project lead programmer rendering, Sébastien Daigneault, said that support for PSSR is coming to PS5 Pro.

When asked about the game's anti-aliasing and image reconstruction techniques, Lopez, Fortin and Daigneault said: “We use our own TAA implementation that we've continuously refined – though we'll add support for PSSR on PS5 Pro in a future update.”

The team added: “In terms of PSSR, we analysed PSSR and TAA at the time of shipping AC Shadows and found better results with our TAA solution. However, PSSR is a new upscaler and after an in-depth collaboration with Sony over the past few months, many issues have been addressed, mostly around moving vegetation and water – problems that other titles have faced. We're now confident that the image quality with PSSR will always be better than with TAA.”

PS5 Pro will also benefit from RT reflections in balanced mode in the future.

“We've continued to optimise RT reflections and the game in general, and we're happy to say that a future update will enable RT reflections in PS5 Pro's balanced mode,” said Ubisoft's developers.

Assassin's Creed Shadows' visuals have been praised by critics, especially on PlayStation 5 Pro. It's the best-looking console version thanks to the game's ray-traced global illumination.



As Digital Foundry's Oliver Mackenzie puts it, per-pixel RTGI on PS5 Pro “totally transforms the game” and the entire world feels "more true-to-life" due to the “generational divide in lighting fidelity”.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is one of the best PS5 Pro enhanced games out there then, and it sounds like it’ll only get better.

