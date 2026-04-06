(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📣 Samsung announces prices for this year’s entire audio lineup

🔊 $499 Samsung Music Studio 7 delivers 3.1.1-channel sound for hi-res music and Dolby Atmos 3D audio

📻 The $299 Samsung Music Studio 5 is a stylish 2.1 speaker with big bass from a 4-inch woofer

🗣️ Samsung’s flagship $1,999 HW-Q990H improves dialogue audio and prevents volume spikes

💰 The $1,099 Samsung HW-Q800H is a more affordable 5.1.2-channel soundbar that comes with a bundled subwoofer

We’ve been getting our hands on Samsung’s new 2026 TVs, including the Samsung S95H and Samsung S90H, but today the company is announcing that new audio products are now available to purchase.

Firstly, there’s Samsung’s new $499 Music Studio 7 speaker, which is basically a challenger to the Sonos Era 300 and Denon Home 400. The Samsung Music Studio 7 is a Wi-Fi speaker that delivers powerful 3.1.1-channel audio for both hi-res music playback (up to 24-bit/96kHz) and Dolby Atmos 3D audio, all from a single unit.

It can also wirelessly connect to Samsung TVs and soundbars through Samsung’s Q-Symphony technology to act as front- or rear-side surround speakers. According to Samsung, you can connect up to five speakers to a TV or 10 speakers to each other.

Samsung Music Studio 7 - $499

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The $299 Samsung Music Studio 5 speaker is a flatter speaker that works over both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Although this speaker only produces 2.1-channel sound, powered by two tweeters and a 4-inch woofer, that’s still pretty impressive for how thin this speaker is.

Samsung claims it also optimizes the speaker’s sound profile with AI Dynamic Bass Control. I personally love how the concave dish on the speaker serves as both a functional waveguide and a design aesthetic. The Samsung Music Studio 5 is also available in a variety of colors, including orange, yellow, and green, as well as the more neutral black and white options.

Samsung Music Studio 5 - $299

Samsung HW-Q990H & HW-Q800H soundbars

Samsung’s flagship $1,999 HW-Q990H soundbar is also now available. It still features the same 11.1.4-channel, dual-8-inch woofer configuration as last year’s Samsung HW-Q990F. The actual upgrade this year’s model brings is Sound Elevation, which pitches the center channel upwards slightly so it sounds like dialogue is coming directly from your TV rather than below it.

Samsung also promises that its Auto Volume feature will save you from reaching for the remote during every commercial break by keeping the volume consistent. We also experienced a demo in which the Samsung HW-Q990H, set to 30% volume, matched the power of the Sonos Arc Ultra at 50% volume.

Samsung HW-Q990H - $1,999

If $2000 is too much for a soundbar, consider the $1,099 Samsung HW-Q800H. It’s a more standard 5.1.2-channel soundbar, but you still get full Dolby Atmos support. It also includes Samsung’s new Sound Elevation feature to lift and position dialogue closer to the screen.

Samsung HW-Q800H - $1,099

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.